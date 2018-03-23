LOS ANGELES -- Sophomore guard Trent Forrest let himself start to believe with about 3 ½ minutes remaining, when he and his Florida State teammates pushed their lead on Gonzaga to 12 points.
The realization sunk in for freshman M.J. Walker about a minute later.
Then with just over a minute remaining, FSU athletics director Stan Wilcox finally let his guard down and embraced the Seminoles’ new reality as well.
“We’re going to the Elite Eight, man,” Wilcox said calmly to deputy athletics director Karl Hicks, who was sitting courtside with him at the Staples Center. “Can you believe it?”
Can anyone believe it?
A Florida State team that was predicted to finish eighth in the ACC this season has now locked in one of the final eight spots remaining in Division-I basketball. The Seminoles, who have already won three NCAA Tournament games to get to this point, can win the school’s first national championship by winning three more, beginning Saturday evening against Michigan.
“It’s history in the making,” sophomore guard C.J. Walker said after FSU’s 75-60 win against Gonzaga. “It doesn’t feel real at all. It still hasn’t sunk in that I’m going to the Elite Eight.”
It’s the result of an NCAA Tournament run that has been as improbable as it has been convincing.
After dropping three of their final four games before Selection Sunday, there were questions about whether FSU would even be selected for the “Big Dance.” The ‘Noles ended up being tabbed as a No. 9 seed, and they have since knocked off three consecutive higher seeds in their portion of the bracket -- No. 1 seed Xavier, No. 4 seed Gonzaga and No. 8 seed Missouri.
“It's interesting that we probably are the only ones who believed that we're capable of doing this, and it's fun because we're overcoming,” FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. “We're always the underdog, and we're clawing and scratching and scratching and clawing, just trying to put ourselves in position where we feel that we're capable of going.”
In some ways, Thursday's victory was very similar to FSU’s earlier NCAA Tournament wins, with the Seminoles’ tenacious defense and overwhelming depth making life miserable for a Gonzaga offense that is considered one of the best in the country. The Zags shot just 33.9 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from 3-point range.
Florida State also closed both halves strong, thanks in large part to its strength in numbers.
First, senior walk-on guard Brandon Allen buried a short jump shot to cap off an 8-0 run just before halftime; that gave the ‘Noles a 41-32 advantage. Then, they closed the game with a 22-11 spurt over the final 10 minutes to secure their historic Elite Eight berth.
“This is one birthday that I’m never going to forget,” said Wilcox, who turned 59 on Thursday. “It’s a great moment. It’s a great feeling.”
It’s a feeling very few Florida State basketball players have ever experienced.
Before this weekend, the Seminoles had made two Elite Eight appearances in the history of the program; the first in 1972 and the second in 1993. Now, they are about to embark on a third.
“We’ve been talking all year: ‘Let’s change the culture. Let’s be unforgettable,’” said junior guard Terance Mann, who led the Seminoles on Thursday with 18 points and 5 rebounds. “And, you know, it’s happening before our eyes.”
Perhaps most remarkable about Florida State’s tournament run has been the fact that they've done it in convincing fashion. In a tournament filled with buzzer-beaters and dramatic finishes, the Seminoles have won their three games by an average margin of victory of 11 points.
The road only gets more challenging from here, however.
In order to advance to the school’s second-ever Final Four, the Seminoles will have to defeat a No. 3-seeded Michigan team that looked sensational in the early game Thursday. In a 99-72 rout of Texas A&M, the Wolverines shot nearly 62 percent from the field and over 58 percent from 3-point range.
They have won 12 consecutive games, dating back to early February.
Of course, Gonzaga had won 16 straight games before falling to the ‘Noles.
“We’re definitely taking in this moment,” freshman guard M.J. Walker said of the Elite Eight berth. “But we’re not done.”
-----------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other FSU fans on the Seminole Hoops Message Board