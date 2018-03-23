LOS ANGELES -- Sophomore guard Trent Forrest let himself start to believe with about 3 ½ minutes remaining, when he and his Florida State teammates pushed their lead on Gonzaga to 12 points.

The realization sunk in for freshman M.J. Walker about a minute later.

Then with just over a minute remaining, FSU athletics director Stan Wilcox finally let his guard down and embraced the Seminoles’ new reality as well.

“We’re going to the Elite Eight, man,” Wilcox said calmly to deputy athletics director Karl Hicks, who was sitting courtside with him at the Staples Center. “Can you believe it?”

Can anyone believe it?

A Florida State team that was predicted to finish eighth in the ACC this season has now locked in one of the final eight spots remaining in Division-I basketball. The Seminoles, who have already won three NCAA Tournament games to get to this point, can win the school’s first national championship by winning three more, beginning Saturday evening against Michigan.

“It’s history in the making,” sophomore guard C.J. Walker said after FSU’s 75-60 win against Gonzaga. “It doesn’t feel real at all. It still hasn’t sunk in that I’m going to the Elite Eight.”

It’s the result of an NCAA Tournament run that has been as improbable as it has been convincing.

After dropping three of their final four games before Selection Sunday, there were questions about whether FSU would even be selected for the “Big Dance.” The ‘Noles ended up being tabbed as a No. 9 seed, and they have since knocked off three consecutive higher seeds in their portion of the bracket -- No. 1 seed Xavier, No. 4 seed Gonzaga and No. 8 seed Missouri.

“It's interesting that we probably are the only ones who believed that we're capable of doing this, and it's fun because we're overcoming,” FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. “We're always the underdog, and we're clawing and scratching and scratching and clawing, just trying to put ourselves in position where we feel that we're capable of going.”