In just a few days, three-star defensive end Josh Griffis will make his final college decision known. In the meantime, the IMG standout clearly enjoyed every aspect of his visit to FSU.

"I liked it a lot," Griffis said. "The coaches were great, and I like the defense they are going to be running and where they are going to play me. I liked hanging out with the coaches a lot. With Coach Fuller, I was very impressed. He really cares about me and sees me as a great player at Florida State."



The "Coach Fuller" Griffis referenced was new FSU defensive coordinator Alex Fuller, who was hired this past week by head coach Mike Norvell. And the 6-foot-3, 235-pound Griffis said Fuller gave him a detailed view of how he would be used in the new-look Seminoles defense.

"They really see me making plays if I go there," Griffis said. "They have two defensive end positions -- one is the hand-in-the-dirt [position], and that's where they put their best pass-rusher. Then they have the "fox" position, a stand-up position. More of a cover guy. They have me playing the hand-in-the-dirt guy. I really liked that a lot. That impressed me a lot, and he showed me how it would look on film."



Virtually every prospect who visited FSU this weekend raved about how much more energy Norvell and his assistant coaches possess. Griffis noticed that too, but he also saw a few other things that stood out about the new coaches.