Carns, Lodise, Harrelson power FSU’s win over Penn

Florida State didn’t get a run-rule victory on Saturday. But the Seminoles were still dominant.

Hunter Carns went 4 for 4 with a home run and a double and Alex Lodise added a two-run homer as FSU routs Penn 9-3 on Saturday afternoon. Gage Harrelson added a bases-clearing triple in the third inning.

Carns started at catcher and came into the game hitting .200, enjoying the best game of his freshman season. He scored four runs, giving him five in 2025.

Lodise has been red-hot, hitting .429 coming in to Saturday. He delivered with a two-run homer in the first inning that put FSU on the board and went 2 for 5.

Harrelson had four RBI to give him 10 on the year.

FSU (6-0) pounded out 11 hits, four of them for extra bases, one night after the Seminoles mostly hit singles in a 24-2 win over Penn.

"We ended up performing and we took care of business," FSU coach Link Jarrett said. "But not game control like we had last night."

While Myles Bailey was tagged with an early error, he elevated to snare a line drive in the third inning with the bases loaded. Third baseman Cal Fisher also ranged into the hole to field a grounder, pop up and make a throw to first. Shortstop Alex Lodise also made a few nice plays as well as Harrelson in right field.



