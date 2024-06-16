Carson Dorsey keeps delivering on the mound in FSU's postseason run
Omaha, Neb. — For much of the 2024 Florida State season, Carson Dorsey's appearances on the mound have been like a box of chocolates.
You never know what you're going to get.
There have been times he was downright dominant both as a starter and out of the bullpen. And then there have been times like the Clemson series where he allowed grand slams on consecutive days to the same hitter or the ACC Tournament when he allowed two home runs and failed to record an out vs. Virginia.
On the whole, he's been better as a starter than a reliever. But even that hasn't been a hard and fast rule and it's been a bit of a crapshoot.
In the NCAA Tournament, though, that narrative has totally flipped. He's been nails each time he's been given the ball, becoming FSU's most reliable starting pitcher.
Especially given the context, his start Sunday vs. Virginia is probably the most impressive of the bunch. In the regional vs. Stetson, he was tasked with the opening game. In the super regional, he again pitched the opener and got eight runs of support in FSU's first three innings at the plate to provide plenty of comfort.
Sunday against the Cavaliers, he was handed the ball with the season on the line after Friday's 12-11 loss to Tennessee. And he had to deliver on the big stage of the College World Series with an 8.25 ERA in games away from Dick Howser Stadium this season.
With all that pressure on his shoulders, he delivered and then some, holding a very impressive UVA lineup to three runs over seven innings of work.
"We weren't really thinking about Friday," Dorsey said. "We were focused on winning the game in front of us and going one pitch at a time."
The junior left-handed pitcher's performance Sunday was a world's difference from the last time he faced the Cavaliers. He commanded the fastball up to 94 miles per hour, worked the change-up off of it and had the curveball and slider both working as exceptional out pitches.
"Nobody's quite adept at this type of thing or some of those games until you've been in it a little bit. It's hard to feel how you might feel when you're on this stage, and the arm feels different, your body feels different, the adrenaline. It's new..." FSU head coach Link Jarrett said. "He's learned through some gut punches that he took along the way as a reliever and fought back ...The breaking ball he developed, a little feel for the slider. When the change-up is on, that seems like the difference-maker in the outings that I've noticed him really clicking early."
Dorsey was also exceptionally clutch in Sunday's start vs. the Cavaliers. They managed nine hits off him, putting multiple runners on base in four of his seven innings. However, he kept getting out of jams, stranding eight runners over his seven innings, holding the Cavaliers off the board through his first six innings and limiting them to 3 for 12 (.250) with runners on base and 2 for 10 (.200) with runners in scoring position.
"Just talking to myself and saying, 'This is my game,' " Dorsey said of how he managed those frequent jams Sunday. "Coach is always talking about self-relief and that's the main goal is being able to get out of certain sticky situations."
Added Virginia head coach Brian O'Connor, "Dorsey was outstanding. I think he was the best that he's been in weeks and really commanded multiple pitches, was pitching in on our right-handers. He settled in and pitched a terrific ball game."
Three weeks ago, Dorsey made a start and a relief appearance in the ACC Tournament, allowing eight runs on six hits over one inning.
In his three NCAA Tournament starts since, Dorsey has allowed five earned runs over 21 innings (2.14 ERA), striking out 20 batters, walking six and recording three wins, doubling his win total to six. He's also held those three opponents to a 4 for 20 hitting mark (.200) with runners in scoring position in the NCAA Tournament.
"I've just changed the way I've approached it," Dorsey said of what has changed in the NCAA Tournament. "I've been on the attack more than I have been and it's seemed to work out pretty well for me."
Added Brennen Oxford, "It's been fun. He's turned into a totally different dude and I love it."
