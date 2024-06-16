Omaha, Neb. — For much of the 2024 Florida State season, Carson Dorsey's appearances on the mound have been like a box of chocolates.

You never know what you're going to get.

There have been times he was downright dominant both as a starter and out of the bullpen. And then there have been times like the Clemson series where he allowed grand slams on consecutive days to the same hitter or the ACC Tournament when he allowed two home runs and failed to record an out vs. Virginia.

On the whole, he's been better as a starter than a reliever. But even that hasn't been a hard and fast rule and it's been a bit of a crapshoot.

In the NCAA Tournament, though, that narrative has totally flipped. He's been nails each time he's been given the ball, becoming FSU's most reliable starting pitcher.

Especially given the context, his start Sunday vs. Virginia is probably the most impressive of the bunch. In the regional vs. Stetson, he was tasked with the opening game. In the super regional, he again pitched the opener and got eight runs of support in FSU's first three innings at the plate to provide plenty of comfort.

Sunday against the Cavaliers, he was handed the ball with the season on the line after Friday's 12-11 loss to Tennessee. And he had to deliver on the big stage of the College World Series with an 8.25 ERA in games away from Dick Howser Stadium this season.

With all that pressure on his shoulders, he delivered and then some, holding a very impressive UVA lineup to three runs over seven innings of work.

"We weren't really thinking about Friday," Dorsey said. "We were focused on winning the game in front of us and going one pitch at a time."

