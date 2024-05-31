Carson Dorsey certainly wasn't entering the NCAA Tournament riding especially high.

The Florida State pitcher was called upon to pitch twice in the ACC Tournament last week in Charlotte, once out of the bullpen and once as a starter in the title game.

Both times had similar results. In relief vs. Virginia, he failed to record an out, walking two batters and allowing a pair of home runs. In his start vs. Duke, he worked one shutout inning but then allowed the first four batters of the second inning, ending his day after 1+ inning with four runs allowed after the bases-loaded jam he left all came around to score.

In fact, only one of Dorsey's last four appearances before the NCAA Tournament was particularly good as he also failed to get out of the second inning at Pitt, allowing four runs over 1.2 innings. In his last four starts entering this weekend, he had posted a 15.50 ERA.

So when the FSU staff elected to go with Dorsey in the opening game of the Tallahassee Regional Friday afternoon, it was fair to wonder if the decision was the best way through the regional.

The potential upside was clear. If FSU could beat Stetson with Dorsey, it would bank ace pitcher Jamie Arnold for Saturday's winner's bracket game.

But if Dorsey struggled once more and FSU fell to Stetson -- a definite possibility considering the Hatters beat FSU 10-5 in Deland two weeks ago -- the decision would certainly be questioned as FSU would need to win four straight games with a depleted pitching staff in order to keep its season alive.

Safe to say that Dorsey made good on the faith the FSU staff placed in him. He came one out away from throwing FSU's first complete game since 2018, settling for an 8.2-inning outing over which he allowed just one earned run and set FSU up for a comfortable 7-2 win to advance into Saturday's winner's bracket game.

"We had a decision to make on who to throw and we knew this guy was tough enough to step in here and open this regional up," FSU head coach Link Jarrett said after the win. "He got us, obviously, way into this thing. It was a great performance...

"He's a tough guy and we knew that. It was time for him to deliver and we've seen him deliver when we needed it before. He's pitched well against some really good teams and probably had his best performance of the year today."

This may not have been the full Will Zirzow experience (shoutout to perhaps the craziest FSU moment I've covered in the 2017 Tallahassee Regional), but it was the truly remarkable, out-of-left-field thing that can only happen this time of year in college baseball.

Dorsey had not thrown more than six innings in any of his 21 appearances this season and he had thrown six innings just three times in his eight starts. Entering Friday, he had 8.2 combined innings in his last four outings, three of which were starts.

"They say pitching is about having short-term memory. You know your stuff is good when you go out there and it's about executing in that moment..." Dorsey said after the win.

"It means a lot that they have trust in me after a couple bad outings. But it's also good for myself to know, and I knew that I had the stuff to be able to do that."

If you had asked the FSU staff before his start, they probably would have taken five innings of one-run work from Dorsey in his start. They assuredly would have taken one earned run allowed over six innings.

But as the game progressed, Dorsey only got more stronger. After allowing a double with one out in the sixth, the run came into score on a wild pitch followed by a dropped popup, he got out of the inning with a pickoff and a strikeout to not let things crumble.