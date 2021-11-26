Catching up with Seminole Boosters CEO Michael Alford

In a recent interview with Warchant.com, Alford discussed the success of that initiative, what the Boosters are focused on now, where FSU stands with facility improvements and more.

In his first year as CEO and President of Seminole Boosters, one of Michael Alford's top priorities was increasing the number of donors to the school's annual fund, which helps fund the athletics department operating budget.

Here are some highlights from the interview, which can be heard in its entirety below:

* In the past, the vast majority of donors to FSU's annual fund were football season-ticket holders, meaning they donated primarily for access to tickets and parking. Through the Boosters' marketing efforts this past year, 40 percent of annual fund members now are not season-ticket holders. "That's the highest it's ever been," Alford said.

* Alford had set a goal of reaching 12,500 annual fund members after the total had dipped below 9,000 in recent years. They ended up with about 12,000, which was an increase of more than 2,000 new members.

"More importantly, we went over our revenue goal," Alford said. "We had about 900 donors step up and pay even a higher level than where they were the previous year."

* With more than 380,000 living alumni, including more than 250,000 in the state of Florida, Alford said FSU's athletics department is receiving donations from only about 2 percent of the alumni base. The next goal is to increase that percentage. He pointed out that FSU has the largest alumni base in the ACC but ranks sixth in the conference in number of donors to athletics.

* From a facilities standpoint, FSU recently unveiled a newly renovated weight room, and the school is in the process of bringing in new video boards for the soccer and softball programs. The Seminoles are also looking at seating improvements for both sports.

* FSU is in the construction design phase with its planned standalone football facility, but Alford said that is a 10- to 12-month process. Once that is completed and approved, he said crews could break ground within a couple of months.

"We're real excited where that's heading," Alford said. "People are stepping up. We've raised about $54 million for that facility, and we have some other gifts that we're in talks with."

* FSU also is working with men's basketball coach Leonard Hamilton and women's basketball coach Sue Semrau on facility enhancements that could help with recruiting. Baseball and golf are among other sports looking at facility upgrades.

* The Boosters also have begun taking top donors and season-ticket holders through their new preview center, showing off what proposed improvements inside Doak Campbell Stadium would include. That project would call for more suites, club levels and a wide variety of alternative seating options.

"Doak Campbell Stadium needs to be a revenue producer," Alford said, explaining that most modern stadiums have 10 to 12 seating options while Doak has three or four.

Alford also thanked supporters for being patient during what will be a lengthy process. "We're doing it the right way -- donor by donor," he said.

* FSU recently began its early push for football season ticket renewals. Alford said FSU sold about 28,000 this year and hopes to reach 30,000 for 2022. He said they are working to improve the game-day experience and expect to have much better dining and concession options going forward.

Listen to the full interview right here: