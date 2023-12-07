"I feel really good because I’ve been wanting that offer for quite a while," Barney said, just a couple of days removed from getting the Seminoles offer.

Florida State offered four-star 2026 cornerback prospect Dorian Barney earlier this week. According to Barney, who is ranked as the 80th-best overall prospect in his class, it is an offer he has anticipated and was happy to finally receive.

Barney, who is 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, has taken unofficial visits to Florida State and that was one of the reasons he was looking forward to the offer.

"I like the coaches there, the facility and the atmosphere," continued Barney.

And what does FSU like about Barney?

"They like my length, speed, and how I could not only cover I could come down and hit," explained Barney. "It’s much more they like. They just think I would be a good fit for their program."

The Suwanee (Ga.) Peachtree Ridge prospect says he will be making another unofficial visit to the FSU campus in the near future but that he hasn't set a date yet.

His list of offers also includes Georgia Tech, Indiana, LSU, South Carolina, Tennessee and UCF. He is also hearing from Georgia and Florida.