The celebration was brief but intense.

Florida State’s players sprinted onto the field as the final seconds ticked off the Doak Campbell Stadium scoreboard. Players and coaches emphatically shouted the words to the school's “fight song” as they sang along with the Marching Chiefs in the south end zone.

Willie Taggart danced in the postgame locker room.

After 27 days and three ugly games -- all lopsided losses -- FSU’s players and coaches finally enjoyed the taste of victory again Saturday night.

Was it ever sweet.

“Sometimes, when you lose, you forget what winning feels like,” sophomore defensive back Stanford Samuels III said. “For us to get this win -- to have that winning feeling again -- it’s huge for the team. It’s huge for our program right now.”

FSU’s 22-21 victory over No. 20 Boston College didn’t just breathe life into the Seminoles’ hopes for extending their bowl streak to 37 years, it was their first win over a ranked opponent since they knocked off No. 6 Michigan in the Orange Bowl two years ago.

It was so significant to FSU coach Willie Taggart that he suggested it might be the “defining moment” of his first season and his effort to turn around the Seminoles’ struggling program.

Shortly after uttering those words, however, Taggart recognized that the Boston College game would only be a true watershed moment if it were coupled with another victory this coming Saturday against rival Florida.

As much as the Seminoles enjoyed beating B.C., it was only one-half of their very important mission. The celebration would have to be put on pause in the coming hours.

Every single player who spoke with the media late Saturday described the Florida game as an absolute "must-win."

“We’ve gotta win -- no matter what,” junior quarterback Deondre Francois said. “This is to make us get to a bowl game. The whole country knows what’s at stake.”

“If you ask me, this is the biggest game of the year,” Samuels said. “Against those people, who we don’t like. They don’t like us … it’s gonna be blood, sweat, tears. I mean, it’s do or die for us. We’ve got to win this game. There’s no ifs, ands or buts about it. We’ve got to have the win.

“And Florida’s coming into our house. We’re gonna show them what’s up.”