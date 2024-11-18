Change at the top on FSU's Charleston Southern week depth chart

There were not too many changes on Florida State's depth chart Monday coming out of the bye week.

One of the few changes, however, comes at the very top and should be labeled fairly noteworthy.

After Brock Glenn and Luke Kromenhoek have split time the last four games at quarterback, they are now listed as co-starters. Glenn had previously been listed as the starter with Kromenhoek as the backup.

There's no indication if that could lead to a change in terms of who gets the start Saturday (1:30 p.m. on ACC Network Extra) vs. FCS opponent Charleston Southern. However, it can't be ignored as a change of some note.

Elsewhere on the offense, the only other change is that Jaylen Early and TJ Ferguson are now listed as co-starters at the right guard spot. Early had previously been listed as the starter with Ferguson as the backup.

On defense, the only changes come at linebacker. At one spot, sophomore Blake Nichelson is now listed as the starter with Cam Riley as the backup after the two had previously been listed as co-starters.

At the other spot, Omar Graham Jr. is now listed as the sole starter. His previous co-starter, Justin Cryer, has been removed from the depth chart after suffering an injury two games ago vs. North Carolina. While Norvell originally indicated the injury didn't seem as bad as feared, his removal from the depth chart may indicate otherwise. Graham's backups now at that spot are DeMarco Ward and Shawn Murphy.