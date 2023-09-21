It's funny how much things can change in the matter of less than one year.

Entering this year's Florida State-Clemson game, nowhere is that more evident than in the kicking game.

A season ago, Clemson had to feel extremely good about its kicking game, which was anchored by fifth-year senior B.T. Potter. Potter was 11 of 13 on field goals that season (84.6%) and over 75% in his career on field-goal attempts.

FSU, meanwhile, was coming off a game where its lesser confidence in its place-kicker, Ryan Fitzgerald, likely contributed to its aggressive playcalling and a game-clinching interception in field-goal range the previous week at NC State. Fitzgerald entered last year's Clemson game 5 of 10 (50%) on field goals.

That narrative has totally flipped this season. Fitzgerald, who won the starting job this preseason over East Tennessee State transfer Tyler Keltner, is on the best stretch of his career while Clemson had to bring back a kicker who had left the program to handle field goals this weekend against the Seminoles.

Fitzgerald has started the 2023 season making each of his first three field goals, one in each game so far. While that may not seem especially impressive, it's the first time in his four seasons with the Seminoles that the Coolidge, Ga., native has made each of his first three field goals in a season.

"Ryan is off to a really good start. It started with how he competed in fall camp. I thought he did a really nice job. It’s carried over into the first three games and I think you can tell he has some confidence to him in the way he’s playing and he should," FSU special teams coordinator John Papuchis said of Fitzgerald. "Confidence, real confidence, is earned through what you put out there on the field and he’s been able to do a good job so far. We look forward to that continuing, but I’ve been really pleased with how he started.”

Reflecting back now, last year's Clemson game was right around the turning point for Fitzgerald. That was around when he abandoned the change he attempted in his approach and the results since are undeniable.

He may not have attempted a field goal in that 2022 Clemson game, but he's 10 of 13 (76.9%) on field goals in the nine games since and also perfect on extra points.

Entering his redshirt junior season and with a new kicker brought in to fight him for his job, Fitzgerald credits a mental reset of sorts for his success early this season.

"I've felt good, I've felt locked in with my process, preparation..." Fitzgerald said. "Just falling back in love with the game, knowing why I'm here, finding my why...When you find out your why, you know your purpose, you know that's your motivation. It doesn't matter what anyone else says when you know why you're out here, why you're doing this."