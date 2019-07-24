Change of plans for Tisdol
COCHRAN, Ga. — A little over a month ago, Rochelle (Ga.) Wilcox County linebacker Desmond Tisdoll was expecting to commit before the end of summer, but now, as we move closer to the end of July, th...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news