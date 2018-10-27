The offense and special teams were abysmal. The defense crumbled after a solid start. There were penalties and blown assignments and poor decisions taking place all over the field.

But none of those developments angered Florida State head football coach Willie Taggart like what he saw once the game was already decided.

For the first time since he took over the Seminoles' program last December, Taggart said, he saw several players "quit." He insists that didn't happen in the season-opening loss to Virginia Tech or the embarrassing blowout at Syracuse.

On Saturday, it happened. Long before the No. 2 Clemson Tigers had salted away their 59-10 victory -- the program's worst defeat ever inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

"First time since I've been here I felt like we had some guys that quit on our football team, and that can't be tolerated," Taggart said. "One thing you can't do, you can't quit. You quit ... you don't play."

Taggart, whose team falls to 4-4 with four games remaining, didn't stop there. He said he and his staff will now review the game film from Saturday's debacle and make sure they identify each player who stopped competing.

"We're going to find the guys that quit, and we're going to find the guys that kept playing and make sure that we keep those guys in there," he said. "So there will be some changes come next week."

Only three Florida State players were made available to the media after Saturday's game -- defensive end Brian Burns, defensive tackle Marvin Wilson and punter Logan Tyler -- and all three said they're ready for changes as well.

Burns, who is one of the Seminoles' team captains, was visibly frustrated by what he saw from his teammates. He was reminded by a reporter that he said last season that he "wasn't happy" with the team's effort in certain games.

"I'll never be happy about it, because I'm out here giving my all and I'm also trying to encourage others to give their all, and they can't give me anything back," Burns said. "It's exhausting ... but it's what I signed up for (as a team leader)."

Burns said the team was confident coming into Saturday's game, but as has been the case too many times in recent years, everything fell apart once adversity struck. In this game, that adversity came in the form of a roughing-the-kicker penalty on a second-quarter field goal attempt.

Clemson scored a touchdown three plays later to take a 7-0 lead, and the Tigers would add on three more touchdowns in that quarter to blow the game open, 28-0, at halftime.