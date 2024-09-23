Changes on both sides of the ball to FSU's SMU week depth chart

While there weren't any changes to Florida State's depth chart a week ago coming off its third straight loss, there have been changes to this week's depth chart coming off the first win of the season.

FSU began SMU week Monday morning by shifting a few players on the depth chart, some injury-related changes and some that do not appear to be.

Most notably, running back Roydell Williams has been removed from his starting position after missing the Cal game due to injury. In his place, true freshman Kam Davis has been elevated to one of the starting spots alongside redshirt senior Lawrance Toafili.

At wide receiver, there's also a new starter with sophomore Hykeem WIlliams moving into one of three starting spots. Malik Benson and Jalen Brown, previously listed as separate starters, are now co-starters at one of the spots. Ja'Khi Douglas remains the listed starter at the third spot.

On the defensive side of the ball, Edwin Joseph, who had an impactful game vs. Cal, has been moved from a co-backup spot at one of the outside cornerback spots behind Azareye'h Thomas to a co-backup at nickel cornerback spot alongside Ja'Bril Rawls and behind Kevin Knowles II.

Earl Little Jr., who had been the backup at nickel, is now a co-backup at the free safety spot alongside Davonte Brown and behind Conrad Hussey. However, K.J. Kirkland actually started at that spot in Saturday's win over Cal.

Updated depth chart before FSU-SMU game