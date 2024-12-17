Charlotte transfer WR O'Mega Blake recaps Florida State official visit

With one year of eligibility left, Blake has taken to the portal again to find the next step in his collegiate career and one of those potential final stops is Florida State. After taking a visit back to South Carolina earlier in the week, Blake spent Tuesday in Tallahassee on Florida State's campus to see what the Seminoles had to offer.

After spending three years at South Carolina and a brief time at East Carolina, he hauled in 32 catches for 795 receiving yards and nine touchdowns this past season at Charlotte.

"Everything went good, they definitely made it feel like home here," Blake said. "From the coaching staff, to the strength staff — all the staff through the building made it feel like home in general. It's been nothing but love since I arrived through the doors (this morning). I love what I've seen here — outside of football as well — the things that they have here to get me to the next level."

The day started with an energetic welcome from Mike Norvell and the rest of the coaching staff. Blake got to spend a good portion of the day talking with Norvell and getting to know him as a coach.

"He's gonna keep it real with you. That's what I got out of him today. I see that he is not just trying to put on a front - that's really him. He is going to tell what it is and what it isn't. We didn't talk about none of the good, we just talked about what can get me to be a better individual on the field and off the field. That stood out the most to me," Blake said.

"Just knowing he is a receiver coach and loved the position as much as he does, that stands out to me as well. That also plays a big factor," he added.

New wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr. was officially introduced on Tuesday to members of the media and Blake was the first recruit that Harris has brought it on an official visit since arriving in Tallahassee.

"They made sure I know that, that I was the first recruit. It's a blessing on both ends," Blake said. "I thank them for giving me the opportunity as well. We met for like an hour and some change. He is a great guy as well. He pulled up and showed me some of his resume. Straight up with you, he's going to keep it real with me. He wants the best for me as well."

With one year of eligibility left, he is trying to make sure he makes the right decision for his final ride on a college football field.

"That plays a factor, too. Making sure I step into the right situation. Pretty much I know what I got to do when I step foot on the next campus. I need to go in with the mindset to work and get better. That's what I'm going to do, there ain't nothing else to it. The rest will fall in place. Just being able to and have the opportunity to step into a situation like this is awesome. You are around a bunch of guys on the offensive side that coach, played and know the game of receiver. Not just having that one position coach, but having a lot of ears and getting a lot of knowledge all in one, it's a big help."

Blake has already visited South Carolina on an official visit since entering the portal. The Gamecocks of course were his initial destination out of high-school as a three-star prospect in the 2021 class. The Rock Hill, S.C., native also has a visit planned to Arkansas and is looking to set up more visits in the coming days. He aims to have a final decision made before New Years, if not prior to Christmas.