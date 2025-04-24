Chase Williams' speed, energy providing a big boost to No. 4 FSU's offense

For weeks before his return to action, Florida State baseball coach Link Jarrett talked about the spark he believed Chase Williams could bring.
A junior-college transfer from Northwest Florida State College, Williams was thought to be an immediate contender for a starting role in the outfield for the Seminoles this season.
However, an injury suffered during preseason camp and another suffered on a head-first slide into home plate on March 1 kept him making the immediate impact that was expected. He appeared in just six of FSU's first 32 games this season, making everyone wait to see the full impact his elite speed could bring to the lineup.
Judging from the last five games since his return, the wait may have been worth it.
Williams isn't the only reason why the Seminoles have won each of the five games since his return to the lineup April 12 at Virginia Tech after losing the previous three games. However, his impact has been undeniable as he's amassed 10 hits, scored five runs and stolen six bases in his first five games back in the lineup.
"It's been amazing. All I can do is thank God for this," Williams said of his return. "I've had my fair share of injuries so I've done a lot of sitting and watching. It feels amazing to be back out there with the fellas."
In Tuesday's win over Stetson alone, you felt Williams' impact in quite a few different ways. He stole four bases — making him just the second Seminole since J.D. Drew in 1997 with four stolen bases in a single game — and scored three runs. His speed baited an ill-advised pickoff throw to third base, which soared into the outfield, allowing him to score with ease. And it's easy to wonder if his infield single followed by consecutive stolen bases in the seventh inning contributed to Hunter Carns' three-run homer two batters later.
"Speed is my game so I'm trying to get on first and create as much havoc as I can on the bases," Williams said. "Chaos creates runs and that's what I'm trying to do on the bases is create chaos."
On top of all he did at the plate on Tuesday, he may have done something never before pulled off at Dick Howser Stadium before vs. Stetson. Playing in left field, he made a ridiculous diving catch at the wall in straightaway center field, absolutely flying to cover an insane amount of ground to make the play and rob the hitter of extra bases and an RBI.
For Jarrett, that play sums up exactly what Williams brings to this FSU team. While passion and energy are on display throughout the FSU roster, Jarrett makes it sound like Williams takes it to another level.
"It's contagious. It's passion for every pitch of the at-bat..." Jarrett said of what makes Williams stand out. "He's not doing anything to try to show anybody up. It's just the way he is...
"I've coached a lot of very advanced baserunners. I haven't seen that kind of explosiveness and get-up and go ... It's a different dimension to the sport. You know it the moment he's out there and at the plate, on the bases. Everybody in the stadium can feel it. Our team, the opposing team, (media members), the fans. It does add a niche to this that is real special."
Williams' passion could come from his under-the-radar recruitment. Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 500 overall recruit coming out of Stanhope Elmore (Ala.) High, he landed at NWFCC out of high school.
In his lone season there, he hit .379 with 75 hits, 71 runs and 29 stolen bases in 55 games. Last July, he was taken in the 19th round of the MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers, but elected to bet on himself and instead follow through with his FSU commitment he had made just a week prior to the draft.
Now 11 games into his FSU career, Williams is hitting .459 with 17 hits, 10 runs, two triples, 11 runs batted in, eight stolen bases and a .500 on-base percentage.
With Max Williams suspended for Friday night's series opener at No. 19 Louisville (6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra) after he was ejected from Tuesday's game, Chase will get to make his first career start in center field, the position he's likely to play next season for the Seminoles.
As for the energy he brings, he says there's no other way for him to play the game he loves so much.
"This game is my life. This is all I have," Williams said. "I'm blessed to have two grateful parents, but man, this is what I'm going to die doing. Playing ball, playing on that field. I've got to give it everything I have every day. Can't take anything for granted."
