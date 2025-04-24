Chase Williams' speed, energy providing a big boost to No. 4 FSU's offense

For weeks before his return to action, Florida State baseball coach Link Jarrett talked about the spark he believed Chase Williams could bring.

A junior-college transfer from Northwest Florida State College, Williams was thought to be an immediate contender for a starting role in the outfield for the Seminoles this season.

However, an injury suffered during preseason camp and another suffered on a head-first slide into home plate on March 1 kept him making the immediate impact that was expected. He appeared in just six of FSU's first 32 games this season, making everyone wait to see the full impact his elite speed could bring to the lineup.

Judging from the last five games since his return, the wait may have been worth it.

Williams isn't the only reason why the Seminoles have won each of the five games since his return to the lineup April 12 at Virginia Tech after losing the previous three games. However, his impact has been undeniable as he's amassed 10 hits, scored five runs and stolen six bases in his first five games back in the lineup.

"It's been amazing. All I can do is thank God for this," Williams said of his return. "I've had my fair share of injuries so I've done a lot of sitting and watching. It feels amazing to be back out there with the fellas."

In Tuesday's win over Stetson alone, you felt Williams' impact in quite a few different ways. He stole four bases — making him just the second Seminole since J.D. Drew in 1997 with four stolen bases in a single game — and scored three runs. His speed baited an ill-advised pickoff throw to third base, which soared into the outfield, allowing him to score with ease. And it's easy to wonder if his infield single followed by consecutive stolen bases in the seventh inning contributed to Hunter Carns' three-run homer two batters later.

"Speed is my game so I'm trying to get on first and create as much havoc as I can on the bases," Williams said. "Chaos creates runs and that's what I'm trying to do on the bases is create chaos."

On top of all he did at the plate on Tuesday, he may have done something never before pulled off at Dick Howser Stadium before vs. Stetson. Playing in left field, he made a ridiculous diving catch at the wall in straightaway center field, absolutely flying to cover an insane amount of ground to make the play and rob the hitter of extra bases and an RBI.