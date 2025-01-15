Chavez 'Sandman' Thompson flips to Florida State

After adding multiple offensive linemen in the portal, Florida State continues to add linemen from the high school ranks as well, flipping Cocoa (Fla.) offensive center Sandman Thompson from FIU on Wednesday.

A three-star prospect, Thompson is ranked at the No. 10 center in the cycle. Thompson commitment comes after taking an official visit to Florida State on Jan. 11. Thompson had been committed to FIU since Jan. 2.

New offensive line coach Herb Hand and offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn played a major role in Thompson's commitment, having recruited him at UCF before joining the Seminoles staff. Thompson took an official visit to UCF in June of last year. Thompson was also previously committed to Oregon for just under a year before his recruitment slowed down.

Thompson joins the Seminoles' 19th-ranked recruiting class and will join four-star Mario Nash Jr., and three-star Sean Poret as high school signees along the offensive line when he signs with the Seminoles on Feb. 5.

"I’m hard-working, I love competition and I’m coming up there to work, compete and dominate! " Thompson told Rivals analyst John Garcia.

Thompson discusses his flip, commitment to FSU