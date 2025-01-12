Chavez 'Sandman' Thompson's visit to FSU was like no other

The Osceola caught up with Thompson on his trip back home to discuss his visit.

Enter 'Sandman' Thompson , who officially visited Florida State over the weekend. The Cocoa (Fla.) center was on campus for the first time since 2022 and the Seminoles are looking to flip him from FIU late in the process.

Florida State is looking to finalize its high school offensive line class with a more natural center.

"The visit was like no other," Thompson said after his visit. "All the staff was genuine and very welcoming (to me)."

The visit was quickly put together with the addition of new offensive line coach Herb Hand and offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn's addition to the staff. Thompson had taken an official visit to UCF in the summer of 2024 where both previously resided.

"Coach Hand is an incredible, awesome person who I look up to," Thompson said. "He’s been recruiting me since he was at his prior school. So the relationship with him has always been there."

"Coach Gus is an offensive threat to opposing teams. He wants to and will put points on the board and I love that about Coach Gus," he later added about Malzahn.

The one coach that he didn't get much time with was Coach Norvell, who had been under the weather over the weekend. But he still came away loving Norvell's passion.

"I really didn’t talk to Coach Norvell much today because he was out sick," Thompson said. "But when I did get to talk to him for the time I did, he was a super energetic guy with a lot of passion and excitement and I love that about Coach Norvell."

Apart from the Seminoles and the Panthers, there are no other schools involved currently with Thompson. He plans to make a final decision on his future home in the next few days.