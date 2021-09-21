Checking in on FSU Football's 2022 recruiting class: How solid are they?

With the Florida State football team off to an 0-3 start to the 2021 season, fans are beginning to wonder about the status of the Seminoles' highly touted 2022 recruiting class.

The '22 class currently features 18 commitments and is ranked No. 6 nationally.

Our Michael Langston has checked in with each of those recruits or someone very close to their recruitment to get the latest on where things stand: Are they still locked in with the 'Noles? Or are they beginning to look around?

Here's the complete breakdown of every commit.