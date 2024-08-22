“We’ve met people from all over the world including Seminoles from across the East Coast,” her husband Carl added.

“It’s been fun and friendly everywhere we’ve been,” Denise said, as a light mist dusted her parka.

Denise Bishop and Carl Meyer, who hail from Tallahassee, called out to us at the Kylemore Abbey, a spectacular mansion/castle in the Connemara region just north of Galway.

When the Irish meet one another, they might say, "What’s the craic?" (" craic" refers to news, gossip and conversation), while the universal greeting of this tribe from Florida State is “Go Noles” and is often accompanied by a chopping arm motion.

Whether in the warmth of a friendly Dublin pub or the rainy and windy streets of Galway, known as “The City of Tribes,” Seminole fans are representing their colors loud and proud.

Over the days the in country, the colors Garnet and Gold became increasingly pervasive in the pristine green Ireland landscape which Florida State now occupies.

The brochures promote Ireland as the friendliest country in the world and we haven’t met a single FSU fan who would argue the point. Hail fellow and well met is an ancient Irish expression that made it across the pond among American families with Irish descent. It describes a person whose behavior is hearty, friendly and congenial, which describes the Irish we met to a tee and the Seminoles we encountered, too. Not a stranger for long.

We quickly confirmed that to be spot on. The rain was beating down on the streets of Galway as our train pulled into the station, so we took shelter in the first open door we found, Darcy’s Pub, where the barkeeper “Ellie” welcomed us and our baggage with Irish coffees and Guinnesses (note plural) and friendly introductions to the regulars as they bellied up to the bar.

This was the Ireland we’d read about. Not only did we meet Stevie, the 82-year-old farmer, who immediately began breaking our stones, and welcomed the favor in return, but we met several Noles, including Doug Rohan and his wife and children from Atlanta.

There were no strangers. Ellie and Stevie were sorry to see us go.

Jeff and Dottie Bryan, who now live in Greensboro, N.C., found the Atlanta Sky Club filled with Seminoles. They noted their flight over was dominated by Garnet and Gold-clad fans in the one airport you’d expect Georgia Tech to rule.

The couple travelled to Galway, a two-hour train ride west of Dublin, to take in the sites, shop and play a round of golf.

“I was randomly paired up with the former president of the Raleigh Seminole Club,” said Jeff, whose wife, Dottie, was enjoying a day shopping with her college sorority sister Janice Finney, who ran admissions for Florida State for many years.

What are the chances?

“Nice guy, good golfer, but the windiest conditions I have ever played in with the weather changing every 15 minutes,” Jeff added, noting everywhere they’ve been they’ve heard the “Go Noles” cheer.

Ireland is a land of rain and wind, soon followed by frequent rainbows. If you don’t like the weather, stick around a minute and the sun will re-appear in all its glory. Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and his band of merry Seminole fans should expect the same on Saturday in the open-roofed Aviva Stadium.

The rain could come and go, leaving a slick field and pigskin.

Or not.

More dependably will be the home “field-like” advantage Nole fans will provide, with 170 of the Marching Chiefs leading the cheers and the chop.

The 2024 season opener has become a family re-union in the first-ever international football game for Florida State University football.

Chance meetings, like the one Bryan had at the golf course, are standard fare. My wife, Alex, and I received a text from Tom and Laura Block, the sideline voice for the Seminole radio network, who was listening to one of the Osceola’s Seminole Sidelines podcasts and heard me say I’d be in Galway for a few days preceding the game, which coincided with the Blocks’ itinerary. So, after an in-country text later, we met for dinner and a few Guinnesses and listened to a lot of traditional Irish music, or was it the other way around?

And were greeted by many a “Go Noles!”

The Blocks used vacation time to tour the Island nation and ran into a group of Seminole fans from Sarasota. The group included former FSU softball second baseman Devyn Flaherty’s father, Mark, who with a Flaherty surname is likely counted among the “Irish diaspora,” which includes as many as 70 million worldwide, who have an Irish-born granny or claim any Irish ancestry at all, no matter how distant.

Mind you, there are just less than 5 million Irish citizens claiming residence in the Republic, while there are more than 31 million Americans who claim Irish ancestry, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. My mother’s side of my DNA is among them, how about yours?

While on a tour of the Aran Islands and the Cliffs or Moher, Alex and I ran into Jeff and Terri Doxsee, from Tallahassee, who were in the back of our tour bus. The couple, accompanied by their daughter and her husband, didn’t see many Noles in Scotland, where they spent the first part of their tour, but have seen many since arriving in Ireland.

The Cliffs of Moher are a geologic phenomenon, towering 800 feet above the sea, but the jaw-dropping scenery didn’t keep Seminole fans from noticing the iconic FSU logo on Jeff’s ballcap.

With the wind gusting to 20 knots, Jim and Anne Uberti, from Connecticut, stopped to have a chat and their picture taken with the Cliffs in the background. They’d been to Port Marnie for a round of Golf and to Galway, where they saw scores of friendly Seminoles and Irishmen alike.