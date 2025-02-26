Chris Knier, Brody DeLamielleure help No. 7 FSU win at JU to remain perfect

The Florida State baseball team came away with another midweek road win at Jacksonville Wednesday night to remain unbeaten.

In many ways, the Seminoles have reliever Chris Knier to thank for that.

FSU turned to the Indian State River College transfer when the Dolphins were trailing by two and had loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning.

He retired both batters he faced on strikeout to escape the jam. After an insurance run and a stress-free ninth inning with Knier back on the mound, the No. 8 Seminoles (8-0) escaped John Sessions Stadium with a 9-6 win over the Dolphins (3-5).

The win also came on the shoulders of a hit parade from the FSU offense which a one-day delay of the midweek matchup couldn't delay. Nine different Seminoles had a hit, five FSU batters had multiple hits and the offense combined for 16 total hits in the game which was delayed 24 hours from Tuesday night due to weather.

Jacksonville native Brody DeLamielleure marked the difference in Wednesday's win when he crushed a no-doubt, three-run home run in the fifth inning for his first homer as a Seminole. DeLamielleure also doubled and scored a pair of runs.

Veterans Alex Lodise and Jaxson West each had three hits in the win and two-sport athlete BJ Gibson had the first two hits of his career after he was subbed into the lineup when Max Williams was removed from the game after he was hit in the hand/wrist by a pitch.

The Seminoles could have built a more comfortable lead had they not squandered quite a few scoring chances. FSU stranded the bases loaded in each of its first two innings and stranded 15 men on base across Wednesday's win.

Despite those missed chances, FSU's offense delivered enough Wednesday and came through on a night where the pitching staff needed that production for the first time this season.

After FSU's pitching staff held opposing teams to three or fewer runs in the team's first eight games this season, the Dolphins doubled that mark with six runs on Wednesday.

Starting pitcher Evan Chrest was tagged a bit early in his outing, allowing three runs on four hits over his first two innings in his second start as a Seminole. However, he settled down well from there and ended his outing with three straight scoreless innings, retiring eight of the final 10 batters he faced to record his first win as an FSU pitcher.

Jacob Marlowe had the sixth and seventh innings and allowed three runs on three hits and Ben Barrett loaded the bases on an error and two walks in the eighth before Knier came in and closed the door.