With Saturday's sixth-round selection of defensive tackle Demarcus Christmas, the Florida State football team extended its streak to 10 straight years of having multiple players selected in the NFL Draft.



Christmas was taken with the 37th pick of the sixth round by the Seattle Seahawks and joined defensive end Brian Burns as the only Seminoles drafted this year. Burns went in the first round to the Carolina Panthers.

Christmas is the 42nd FSU player drafted since 2013, which according to the school's sports information department ranks higher than any other team in the ACC and the fifth-highest total in the country.

The Sarasota product was a three-year starter at FSU and racked up 105 tackles with 10.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. He earned third-team All-ACC honors as a senior.

Several other Seminoles, including running back Jacques Patrick and receiver Nyqwan Murray, are expected to receive undrafted free-agent contracts.

