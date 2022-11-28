Jon Hayes thinks of the videos as an “indulgence.” And if you consider the Florida State football games to be the main course, and the condensed games a second helping, then the cinematic recaps are a slice of dessert that top off fans’ appetite. The cinematic recaps range from just over three minutes to a little under eight minutes but have become a must-watch bonus. They encapsulates a game day for the Seminoles in a mini-documentary that has the production feel and quality comparable to HBO’s “Hard Knocks.” “There's been videos that have been seven and a half minutes and when I hit the export button, I'm like, ‘Dang, this one might be long.’ And there's been ones that are shorter, four or five minutes,” said Hayes, one of two editors who is part of FSU’s creative team that produce the cinematic recaps. “I think there's a sweet spot of finding the highlights of the game, but not overdoing it to where you lose the attention from your viewer and include stuff that would devalue. Essentially, too much of a good thing is bad, right? You want to keep them on the hook. ‘Oh, I want more. I want more.’ That way they will keep coming back to watch.” The videos are entertaining and enjoyed by tens of thousands of fans each week. The videos are fast-paced and tightly edited, dropping on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook on Monday nights to the delight of FSU fans who enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at the program. They are designed for social media, a short break to see what six videographers have captured on gamedays, often sideline interactions, touchdown celebrations and fiery speeches from coach Mike Norvell at halftime or postgame.



There’s not a narrator and one isn’t needed as the on-field action, dramatic music and broadcast calls from radio voice Jeff Culhane as well as ABC or ACC Network play-by-play voices tell the story. And on nine occasions this season, cameras have captured locker-room moments where a player or coach breaks the rock. “Each of them are definitely special in their own way,” said Belle Daugherty, another of the cinematic recap editors. This is year 2 of the cinematic recaps and they have caught the attention of FSU fans, with more than 28,000 watching the Miami recap on YouTube as well as similar numbers for those produced after wins over Louisville and LSU. The final regular season recap was released on Monday night to capture FSU’s 45-38 win over Florida. During the week, there are meetings with creative directors to discuss what storylines may develop. On game days, six videographers capture 20-30 minutes of their favorite moments while Hayes and Daugherty watch the game and take notes as they begin to outline their thoughts of key moments. Away games are a challenge, especially the night ones, as Hayes and Daugherty await the return of videographers off the team plane to sift through video cards. “Home games are definitely easier, in my opinion, more fun to edit because you got Doak,” Hayes said.

Daugherty and Hayes admit to being picky. Each cinematic recap stands alone, but they also have favorites. Daugherty’s is the Miami recap. “My co-workers, one of them, helped get the footage on the computer so I could just come in really early in the morning,” Daugherty said. “I came in at five in the morning, which was two hours after they landed. I just started grinding and going through all the footage, all the cameras and their radio calls, the TV calls. It wasn't too challenging for me because this is something I've been doing for a long time already. So it was more fun than difficult.”

