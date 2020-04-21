Bobby Bowden and the boys won two of them, of course, but that means there were 12 trophies left out there that were claimed by other (and sometimes lesser) teams. And it means that almost every year, there was one play -- from one game -- that could have made the difference.



In 1987: If Bowden kicks the PAT against Miami, FSU wins the championship.

In 1988: Well, that 31-0 loss in the opener to the Hurricanes was all she wrote. And it obviously wasn't a fluke loss, so no real shame in this one.

1989: If FSU could have gotten one more stop against a mediocre Southern Miss team in the opener.

In 1990: If FSU's fumblerooski against Auburn works, the Seminoles win that game, finish 11-1 and almost certainly win the national title. Colorado split the championship that year with a loss, a tie and another win when they were incorrectly awarded a "fifth down" to beat Missouri.

In 1991: If he makes a kick.

In 1992: If the other guy makes a kick.

In 1994: If Kanell doesn't throw a momentum-shifting interception late in the second quarter at Miami, then perhaps that game - the Seminoles' lone loss - plays out completely differently.

In 1995: Lost to a Florida team that was just better. So even if Warrick Dunn gets another four inches in the Virginia game, not sure it would have mattered.

In 1996: If Nebraska could've beaten a barely above-average Texas team in the Big 12 Championship game. Of if that conference had waited to debut its league title game until one year later.

In 1997: If FSU could have punched it in, instead of settling for the field goal, late in the fourth quarter at Florida.

In 1998: If Weinke doesn't get hurt. Or if Richt hadn't forgotten that Peter Warrick was on the team in the Fiesta Bowl.

In 2000: If Minnis goes to class. Or if Javon Walker and Robert Morgan make those catches against Oklahoma.

I also want to give special consideration to the 1980 Florida State team.

The Seminoles went 10-2 that year. Both losses were in the Orange Bowl. Both by a single point. Florida State lost to Miami, 10-9, and then to Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl, 18-17.

In the Miami game, Florida State fumbled the ball seven times (losing two). Miami's lone touchdown came after a questionable 48-yard pass interference penalty gave the Hurricanes the ball at the 1 right before the half. Jim Kelly scored on a QB sneak. Miami's only other points came on a field goal that was actually tipped by FSU All-American Bobby Butler.