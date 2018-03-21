It’s impossible to overstate how different the first day of spring practice was for the 2018 Florida State football team.

We all know what the previous ones were like. There was yelling. Lots of yelling. Some cursing. Some hat-whips. And more yelling. There weren’t many high fives. And there was certainly no music – unless the Marching Chiefs happened to be practicing at the same time on the band field.

Well, here’s what the new ones are like, at least judging from Wednesday’s open practice: There’s a lot of music. Two concert-level speakers were brought out to the practice field. A playlist was designed, with Willie Taggart providing the theme, to the person in charge of the music. He then met with a musical therapist to come up with the appropriate playlist for the first day of spring practice.

The first song on the outdoor practice field was “Simple Man,” by Lynyrd Skynyrd (you know Willie, he’s all about being lethally simple).

The last song played was DMX.

And in the middle was a wide array of song choices – everything from Imagine Dragons to Jay Z to Guns N Roses.

During the water break in between the two halves of practice, dozens of players started dancing like they were at a house party. I mean, it was a sight to behold. They were bouncing around like they were in the club on a Friday night.

Can you even imagine a scenario, outside of a nightmare or fever dream, in which Jimbo Fisher would have allowed any of this?

If you wheeled out two big speakers to his practice field and started playing DMX, there’s a good chance you would’ve been taken out by a sniper. Or Fisher might have gotten his bow from the car and used you for target practice (“arrow don’t care who bleeds from it!”).

There would be zero chance of that happening on his watch.

Just like there’s absolutely zero chance Fisher would have raced down field like Taggart did on Wednesday to chest bump Tamorrion Terry after the wide receiver made a great catch on a deep ball near the end of practice.

Mainly because Fisher would’ve been confused as to how an underclassmen receiver actually caught a pass in his offense. He would’ve screamed at Terry for making his upperclassmen look bad, would’ve then screamed at Dawsey for a block Kenny Shaw missed six years ago, then would’ve yelled for Bobo Wilson to get back on the field.

I kid, I kid.

We all know Jimbo Fisher was a great coach at Florida State. Not a good one. A great one. He won three ACC titles and a national championship. And proved that serious, no-fun practices can produce great success.

But that’s not Willie Taggart’s style. At all.

He wants to teach. He wants to practice perfection. But he wants his players engaged, having fun while they’re doing it.

Will it result in championships around here? Who knows?