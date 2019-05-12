It was the perfect ending for Mike and Carol Martin on Mike Martin Field. And it was punctuated by a wonderful video tribute -- from her to him -- that was shown on the scoreboard beyond the left-field fence.

On Sunday, Mother's Day, after the Seminoles beat Richmond 7-2 in a rain-shortened game, she was there on the field, hand-in-hand with her husband, waving to the FSU fans who hung around Dick Howser Stadium after the game was called.

She has been there for all of it. They were already husband and wife when they moved to Tallahassee 50-plus years ago so Martin could try out for the Florida State baseball team. She cheered him on as a player, as an assistant coach and then for the last 40 years as the head coach.

There was zero chance Mike Martin was going to take his victory lap on Sunday afternoon -- and since the Seminoles won, it was indeed a victory lap -- without his wife, Carol, by his side.

From a loving wife to a beloved husband. The first lady of Florida State Baseball encapsulates what we all want to say to No. 11. #OneLastRun pic.twitter.com/G7ZYZKa5OH

The first time Mike Martin saw the video was on Saturday night at the celebratory roast in his honor at the Civic Center. He was speechless as he watched it, no doubt remembering every step he and Carol have taken over these last 54 years.

"One of the most emotional moments I've had, in happy tone, in my life," Martin said. "Because she touched on things that were so important to me.

"She just was always there. Thank God. Always there."

Until this weekend, the Martins' son had no idea about the video either. Like his dad, he saw it for the first time on Saturday night.

"They said (it was coming), and I turned to my sister and she said, 'You haven't seen this?'" assistant coach Mike Martin Jr., said. "And I said, 'No.' And she goes, 'Uh oh.' And I said, 'Thanks for the heads up, guys.' That was a tearjerker.

"I had to turn away and say, 'dead cat,' over and over and over when I kept thinking about it. Because that is the epitome of a love affair -- between them and the university and the city. Those are hard to find, those types of relationships."

Martin Jr., like his dad, isn't an overly emotional person.

But watching that video, thinking about his parents, their journey, his journey, and everything Florida State baseball has meant to the Martin Family, well, it wasn't any easier watching it on Sunday afternoon.

Even though he was more prepared this time.

"It got me," Martin Jr., said. "And (Drew) Parrish was standing next to me and he says something to the effect of, 'Man, I'm not good at this stuff. I thought I was, but I'm not.' And I said, 'I know.' But that's the way you draw up a relationship."

The reality is this will almost certainly never happen again. A family like this. A coach like this. A career like this.

It's just impossible, in this day and age, to expect any person to lead a program for four decades. Heck, it's impossible in virtually any era, but especially now.

What Sunday really drove home for me is something that is going to occur to all of us in the next couple of weeks: Mike Martin isn't coming back.

My whole life, since I've been able to talk and walk, he's been coaching at Florida State University. As long as I've been a cognizant sports fan, he's been the head coach. This is all I know. This is all most any of us know.