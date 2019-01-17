When Florida State fans saw the 2019 schedule on Wednesday afternoon, I have a feeling most were actually quite pleased.

Hey, a first time for everything, right?

There was no crazy three-game gauntlet consisting of two playoff teams sandwiching a road trip to N.C. State. There were no Monday night games. Or Thursday night games. Or Friday night games.

All Saturdays, baby! When was the last time that happened? 1987?

Florida State has two byes in the schedule as well, and they happen to come before the game at Clemson and the game at Florida.

It's like the ACC decided, after a quarter century, it was going to do right by the program that has made it gobs of money over the last two decades. Good on you, folks. It's never too late to show your appreciation.

So with that written, and since we're in the middle of January and apparently this school won't announce another coaching hire until after the Boise State game, I felt like it was the perfect time to do what all of you have done already: Glance at that schedule and figure out which games are wins, which are losses and which are shoulder shrugs.

Only nine more months until college football!

Week 1: Boise State

This one is in Jacksonville. It should be in Doak Campbell, but it isn't. So we all will head over to the House that Xavier Lee built and watch the Seminoles dispatch of the Broncos on a field that isn't blue. Florida State doesn't lose in that city. And as far as I know, Boise State has never been in Duuuvvvaaaalllll. After this one is over, they'll never want to go back! FSU 33, Boise State 17

Week 2: Louisiana-Monroe

The Seminoles start their scintillating home schedule with a game against Louisiana-Monroe. It likely won't be an enormous crowd. But it definitely won't matter. Can't stop this train now that's it's rolling. Sorry, War Hawks. You're going to be the Sore Hawks after this one. FSU 41, ULM 13

Week 3: at Virginia

Thomas Jefferson knew what he was doing in Charlottesville. That campus is beautiful. Scenic. Majestic. They're just not that good at football. Like ever. Still, this won't be an easy game for the Seminoles because, well, nothing is these days. Have to imagine, though, FSU will be looking for revenge for what Tony Bennett has done to college basketball ... and the fact that the Cavaliers' football team choked on itself to keep Virginia Tech's bowl streak alive. Those two factors should be more than enough motivation for Taggart's troops. FSU 27, UVA 21

Week 4: Louisville

In a matchup of the two most disappointing ACC teams of 2018, you have to like the Seminoles' chances in this one. The Cardinals don't have a lot of returning talent. And they definitely won't have Lamar Jackson. So that bodes well. Don't look now, folks, but your Florida State Seminoles are 4-0 on the season! And probably ranked somewhere near the top 20. FSU 34, Louisville 21

Week 5: North Carolina State

Other than the Virginia game, this figures to be the toughest of the first five for the Seminoles (Boise State is certainly no gimme either). But the Wolfpack won't have Ryan Finley back there slinging it all over the lot. And they still won't be able to cover future Hall of Famer Tamorrion Terry. So this one looks like a dub, too! 5-0, fools. FSU 44, N.C. State 30