Clark: An inside look at what makes FSU Softball so special

The idea hit me while watching the Florida State softball team battle with UCLA in extra innings one week ago. The Seminoles, as you might recall, wound up winning that game. Which isn't breaking news because so far in 2022, they have won every single game they've played. They're now 15-0. But what struck me that day -- and has always struck me -- is how loose the players seem to be in the dugout and out in the field. From inning to inning. Game to game. Series to series. Month to month. Year to year. It never seems to change. Florida State Softball is having fun. It's what commentators talk about every time the Seminoles are on TV. It's what I talk about on our podcasts. It's what fans Tweet at me when they're telling me how much they enjoy watching Lonni Alameda's team. And so here was my thought: As much as they enjoy the game, as many smiles as we see every inning, from pretty much everyone in the lineup, there's one thing that doesn't need to get lost in what this program has become: These players work their tails off in practice, and in the offseason, and in individual training, to make sure they are able to have so much fun when it matters most. Don't let the smiles fool you. This is one of the hardest-working programs in America. "What is fun?" Alameda said rhetorically. "What is fun, right? We can be all Kumbaya and sit around and have s'mores, or we can (work hard)."

Mack Leonard celebrates with her teammates after hitting a go-ahead home run against Indiana on Saturday. (FSU Sports Information)

So on Thursday of last week, a day after FSU's comeback win over FAMU and a day before a doubleheader against Hofstra and Indiana, Alameda let me spend the day with her team as it did what it does every day: Work hard and have fun. The team meeting started at 2:30 p.m. But by 2 p.m. at the FSU softball complex, most of the team was already there. Some were taking groundballs on the infield. Some were in the cage getting swings against soft toss. And one pitcher, Emma Wilson, was getting a 30-minute individual session with Alameda, who is the team's pitching coach. The mission today for the veteran head coach was to get her junior to improve her curveball. It was a long, detailed process, with Alameda literally taking a hands-on approach at one point to work with Wilson's release point and footwork. As I stood behind the catcher with Alameda, we watched Wilson throw curveball after curveball. "That one seemed to move a good bit," I said after one. Alameda: "Yeah, but not enough to beat the people we're trying to beat." A few pitches later: "There you go. Much better. Did you feel the difference?" After 30 minutes, and a whole lot of instruction, the two seemed pleased with the progress that had been made. Then it was time for the team meeting. The entire roster, along with the coaching staff, piled into a classroom to go over the film from the night before and get a sneak peek at the two opponents looming that weekend. The vibe was loose but engaged. The best way to describe it is this: Did you ever have one of those English or history teachers that the whole class just seemed to connect with? Maybe they were funny or irreverent, and they had a way of teaching you while also creating an enjoyable environment? Jokes could be cracked. Laughter wasn't forbidden. It was OK to talk if you had something valuable to say. And before you knew it, you were learning without even realizing you were being taught something. That is a Florida State softball team meeting. The players are all engaged with what is happening on the screen. They might laugh at something they see, or something a teammate or coach says, but that doesn't mean they're not listening to what is being said while the clips are being shown. It's full engagement. Alameda doesn't mind a light mood as they're watching their comeback win over the Rattlers, but she also has points to make: Baserunning mistakes are addressed. So are bad at-bats. Not harshly. Not in a, "What in the world was that?" type of critique. But more in a, "We've got to be better there" sort of tone. "Good effort here," she told one of her infielders. "But if you stay on your feet, you throw her out. She's one step out of the box." "I think we're very real with them, and we'll say, 'Hey, this is a business talk,'" Alameda said afterward. "We'll bring them in here and talk business. Like, 'Hey, you're not having good at-bats. That's business. We love you as a person. Love your growth. So, let's keep talking about that. "And we kind of live at that crossroads."

FSU softball coach Lonni Alameda has turned the Seminoles into a perennial national power. (Photo Courtesy of Florida State Sports Information)