As Willie Taggart answered questions during another post-debacle press conference on Saturday night, Florida State athletics director David Coburn was sitting a few rows behind the media, watching his head coach at the podium.

I can only imagine what was going through his head.

His $5 million-a-year head coach, who had just lost his 12th game in 21 tries at FSU, who had just lost to a rival again -- badly again -- was trying to explain how it happened this time.

The penalties were "unacceptable," Taggart said. Which, you know, isn't really true. Because they keep happening.

That means they are, in a way, accepted. Otherwise they wouldn't keep happening. Right? Something would change. Right?

"We've got to do a better job as coaches," Taggart said.

