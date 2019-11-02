Clark: Tough decisions loom for FSU after another dud from Taggart's 'Noles
As Willie Taggart answered questions during another post-debacle press conference on Saturday night, Florida State athletics director David Coburn was sitting a few rows behind the media, watching his head coach at the podium.
I can only imagine what was going through his head.
His $5 million-a-year head coach, who had just lost his 12th game in 21 tries at FSU, who had just lost to a rival again -- badly again -- was trying to explain how it happened this time.
The penalties were "unacceptable," Taggart said. Which, you know, isn't really true. Because they keep happening.
That means they are, in a way, accepted. Otherwise they wouldn't keep happening. Right? Something would change. Right?
"We've got to do a better job as coaches," Taggart said.
No one would disagree with that statement. The question is: Can they? Is that even possible?
Because through nine games this season and 12 games last season, it sure seems like this is what this coaching staff is.
Taggart also offered this: "I don't think you're going to please anyone until you win football games. That's our job. That's my job."
True. And true. And so far, he's failing at his job. Nobody can argue that.
So the question now -- for Coburn, for FSU President John Thrasher, for the Board of Trustees -- is whether he's going to have this job next season.
Is that fair? I don't know. Maybe not. Twenty-one games is a small sample size, to be sure. And Willie Taggart didn't inherit the 2013 Florida State team either. This program had some well-documented warts when he took over.
Then again, he didn't inherit the 1974 Florida State team either. This program still has some talent. It still has/had a fan base that cares. It still has a better roster than a good portion of the teams on the other sidelines.
And yet ... 9-12.
And yet ... 0-5 vs. Miami, Clemson and Florida.
That's an ugly stat. Here's one that is MUCH uglier.
Since taking a 27-7 lead over Miami in the third quarter last season, the Seminoles have been outscored by their rivals by a total of 193-47.
Read that again. Let it sink in.
Since D.J. Matthews returned a punt (back when he used to catch them) for a touchdown against the Hurricanes last year, the Seminoles have been outscored by their rivals by 146 points. In just barely 17 quarters.
