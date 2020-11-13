Keep in mind: Samuel had already played virtually every defensive snap because the Seminoles were down to just three healthy cornerbacks. Also keep in mind, Samuel has been the best player on the entire team -- the one standout coming into the year that has actually lived up to his billing. The one NFL prospect that has little left to prove.

And yet he was asking to go into the game to cover a punt. Down by 24 points.

Say what you want about this season. About this team. About this defense. It's all warranted.

But even in an awful season, I think it's fair to praise and applaud Asante Samuel. He deserves it.

"Things like that, they don't show up to anybody in the stands," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said. "But it shows up to me. It shows up to this staff. The buy-in of what the expectation is and what it needs to be, being player-led ... and seeing that type of leadership is something I'm proud of."

Samuel was asked about his gesture on Wednesday afternoon.

For his part, and I love this about him, he didn't really see what the big deal was. He's a football player. He's on a football team. And that football team was struggling to cover punts.

So, even though he was only one of three healthy cornerbacks, and even though the game was essentially over, he wanted to go help his team.

"I had been seeing the punt returner get yards that they normally don't get," Samuel said. "I didn't want them to get any more yards."

That's it. That was the motive.

Good heavens does Florida State need more football players like Asante Samuel.

The talent, of course, helps immensely. He's one of the best cornerbacks in the country (he's the third highest-rated cornerback in the nation, according to Pro Football Focus). He's also been the best player on FSU's team.

But there's also that competitive spirit. That fight. That pride.