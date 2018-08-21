When you look at Harlon Barnett's bio, it seems to come out of nowhere.

He grew up in Ohio. Played high school football in Ohio. Starred at Michigan State as a hard-hitting defensive back. He then played seven seasons in the NFL, including the first three with the Cleveland Browns.

After his career was over and he decided he wanted to get into coaching, he started back at his high school alma mater. He spent five seasons at Princeton High School, including the last three as defensive coordinator.

Then he got his first college job. Not in the Midwest, where he was born and raised and played, but in Baton Rouge, La. It was 2003. He was a graduate assistant. And he was working for a guy who was considered an up-and-coming coach in the college football world, but who had yet to win a championship of any kind.

That coach was also considered to be pretty demanding.

And, oh yeah, he had an offensive coordinator named Jimbo.

Welcome to college football, Harlon!

"The defensive backs coach was Tim Walton at the time," Barnett remembered. "And obviously Coach Saban is the DB coach wherever he is, too."

Coach Saban being, you know, that Coach Saban.

"So my role during the week was to help what I could with defensive backs coach, Tim Walton," Barnett said. "And then when we'd go out on the field work with the younger guys to develop them and get them better. And then on Game Day, I charted the plays, the calls and all that type of stuff, and would give any suggestions I may have based on what I had seen out there. That's kind of what I did."

I asked Barnett about that first college coaching job during Sunday's FSU Media Day. Not only because he was part of a team that won a national championship, not only because he was on a staff that included former Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher, but because he was working for the most decorated, most expensive coach in college football history.

And one who is notoriously hard to work for.

But, see, Barnett has a different relationship than most when it comes to Saban. Because Barnett knew him well before most of us had ever heard of him.