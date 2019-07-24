Last week at ACC Kickoff, your friends here at Warchant.com conducted hours and hours of interviews with players and coaches --- from Florida State and the rest of the conference.

For my money, there was one sentence that stood out above all the rest. It was short, but it was to the point. And the guy delivering the message was emphatic.

While Aslan and I were wrapping up our sit-down interview with Syracuse head coach Dino Babers for "Wake Up Warchant," Babers talked about his relationship with new Florida State offensive coordinator Kendal Briles.

Babers worked with him years ago at Baylor, when Briles was first starting out on his father's staff and Babers was a new hire there as well. The Syracuse coach spoke glowingly about his time with Kendal Briles in Waco and then, without prompting, he added this:

"I can just tell you right now," Babers said flatly. "You guys are going to be better."

It was such a confident sentence. There was no "I think" or "I believe."

It didn't even feel like a prediction. Because predictions, by their very nature, are speculative.

This was just stated as a fact.

Florida State is going to be better in 2019. Dino Babers knows it.