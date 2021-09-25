Clark: Close doesn't count as FSU Football goes 0-for-September

How there might need to be a change made at coordinator and how embarrassing it was that a decent-but-not-Lamar-Jackson-led Louisville offense ripped through the Seminoles like they were a feather-filled pillow.

When I started writing this column at halftime on Saturday, it was going to be all about the defense.

The defense played great. Easily the best half of football of the Adam Fuller Era! Not a high bar to clear, I know, but it really was an impressive 30 minutes for the Seminoles. Especially after the putrid, non-competitive, bleacher-emptying effort of the first 30 minutes.

At halftime, I was seriously wondering if Fuller would have an office on Sunday morning. That's how bad that performance was.

And, while I'm still not confident this is going to work out -- because that was an all-time cluster on Saturday through the first two quarters -- I think the defense showed some serious fight and pride and execution (!) after getting challenged at halftime.

"You get backed into a corner, you can either curl up and get punched on or you can come out swinging," senior defensive end Jermaine Johnson said he told his teammates in the locker room.

They came out swinging. Didn't allow a single point. Had eight straight stops to close the game. I'm not sure that's been done around here since 2013.

Still, as Johnson noted, the first half happened, too.

He said this team is the one that put the first half on film and also the one that put the second half on film. The key is to figure out why it takes so long for that second-half unit to appear.

And I know the last thing you want to read about right now is how hard a team fought, especially a team with the tradition and history of this one, on its way to yet another loss. But maybe if you squint real hard, and try to see the positive, that second-half defense can make you feel a little better about where this program is right now.

The offense wasn't completely abysmal either.

But it wasn't quite good enough either.

Jashaun Corbin and Treshaun Ward -- who I still think should be called "the 'Shaun Gone backfield' (who's with me?!) -- combined for 209 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries.

McKenzie Milton wasn't terrible. He made a couple of incredible throws, including one on a seam route to Andrew Parchment for a first-half touchdown.

Florida State actually outgained Louisville 453 yards to 395 yards, which is a 1980 USA Hockey-type miracle considering what happened in the first half. And it's actually the third time this season the Seminoles have outgained their opponents.

Yet here we are. Another loss. Another sad Saturday.

So, how did this one happen?

Well, here are a few reasons: You drop a fourth-down pass that is going to be good for a first down. You drop a third-down pass that is going to be a first down. You miss a 47-yard field goal. Your opponent kisses one off the upright. You miss an extra point. You drop a walk-in touchdown on a would-be interception of a screen pass. You can't recover a fumble deep in Louisville territory. You let a punt bounce over your head and roll half a mile down to your own 4-yard line. And you push a quarterback out of bounds when you've actually gotten a stop on third down.

Whether you agree with the call or not, I think we all can agree Malik Cunningham was clearly running out of bounds and there's absolutely no need for Brendan Gant to even sniff a penalty in that spot. But he did. He risked it. For whatever reason. And Louisville scored a few moments later.

That's what losing football teams do. They might play well between the 20s, they might play well for a half, but they don't play situations well. And they make too many mistakes at critical times.

I have to adjust how I even write about this team right now. Because what's the point of getting irate? What's the point of slamming my computer or punching Ira in the stomach? What's that solve? Two Warchant writers getting kicked out of the press box isn't the answer right now. So, I've tried to find some calm. Some serenity.

Although, I have to admit, I was pretty close to scorching some earth at halftime, But Fuller's unit played so well in the second half that it didn't seem logical to just blast him for 1,000 words.

Because his defense didn't lose this game. It helped lose it, sure.

But so did the offense. So did special teams.

This was an all-encompassing loss.

Which brings me to the sad reality of the current situation.

Florida State just played its best defensive half since Jeremy Pruitt was the coordinator, and it still lost by eight points to an average (at best) Louisville team.

Florida State can get back to where we all want it to be. I promise it can happen. Odds are it will happen at some point in our lifetimes. But right now, it's a mess. It's broken. It's got players that don't know how to win, and despite what they say after the games, players who don't believe they are going to win.

It also, and this is no small point, doesn't have very good players to begin with.

A not-all-that talented football team, which isn't coached particularly well, and doesn't play smart, with a dash of horrible luck thrown in there, is THE perfect recipe for an 0-4 start and another dismal, doom-and-gloom type season.

But even with the black cloud that comes from another loss to another middling ACC program -- they've been stacking up at a record rate these past few years -- I was genuinely encouraged by that second half.

Not enough to tell you that Norvell is the answer. That he's definitely going to turn this thing around. But when you're 0-3 and down 31-7, and half the crowd has decided to bounce while you're in the locker room, it says something that you come out and play that hard.

We've seen plenty of quit over the last several years here. We've seen FSU teams just lay down and go to sleep.

At the very least, even with all its flaws, this team doesn't crater when things go poorly.

On Saturday, when it looked like they were on their way to another 63-20 loss to Louisville, these Seminoles showed that at least some of the things Norvell preaches might have actually taken hold.

I'm choosing to be optimistic!

They did fight.

They did play hard.

They did compete until the final play.

They did believe they were going to come back.

So, hey, that's something, right? They are improving in those areas!

Now just go get better at blocking. Get better at tackling. Get better at catching.

And somehow, someway, figure out a way to get a win.

Contact senior writer Corey Clark at corey@warchant.com and follow @Corey_Clark on Twitter.

----------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council