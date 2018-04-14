Not much happened in the first 10 minutes of Saturday’s Garnet & Gold game at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Just a Tamorrion Terry 47-yard catch, three separate plays where the ball was snapped with 30 seconds on the play clock, a fourth-down conversion on the offense’s own side of the field, and a receiver throwing a touchdown pass to a running back.

Yep. Things are different in Tallahassee these days.

And it goes well beyond what actually happened between the white lines on Saturday night.

No, it was more than that.

It was a feeling. An energy. A vibe. And it was impossible to ignore.

The Florida State fan base was desperate to have fun again, to enjoy football again, to show up and show out again. And it got to do all of that -- and then some -- on Saturday during Willie Taggart’s first-ever spring game.

A spring game that drew a school-record crowd of more than 60,000.

“To me, that’s Florida State,” Taggart said. “That’s what we’re all about. A lot of people are passionate about it, and that’s how it should be. ...



"(The fans) did their part. They showed up. Again, that was big time. I had to pull out my phone and take a picture of it myself. It was pretty cool.”

All of it was cool.

Watching players dance on the video board -- during a game -- is something that I couldn't have even fathomed seeing a year or two ago.

Watching the head coach do a victory lap around the stadium, high-fiving as many fans as he could, while the game was still going on? I couldn’t have even dreamed that before Saturday night.

Heck, the last time a Florida State head coach interacted with someone in the stands it was to challenge them to a fight.

Yep. Things are a bit different.

“I just wanted to let them know I appreciated them coming out and them showing up,” Taggart said. “That was a very impressive crowd for a spring game. There was a lot of energy in there. It gave us a little preview of what it’s going to be like for that first ball game. That was really impressive to come out there and see that. It said a lot.

“I told our team in the locker room, ‘Our fans showed us how much they appreciate us and how much they’re behind us. It’s on us to take care of our business in the off-season, get better, so we can show them how much we appreciate them with the way that we play.’”

We’ll see how it translates in the fall. But what we saw on April 14 was unlike anything we’d ever seen before.

And man was it fun.

You know what also was fun? Seeing that Tamorrion Terry kid at wide receiver.

Who knew?

Apparently, he got a whole lot better in the last four months -- as you might remember he couldn’t see the field over walk-ons last year -- and now he looks like a star in the making. Watching him sprint the field on Khalan Laborn’s 91-yard TD run was jaw-dropping. That dude can flat-out fly. Brian Burns said he might be the fastest player on the team. (Watch the play below)