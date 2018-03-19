It was one of the biggest shots in FSU history.

Trailing by two with a little more than a minute remaining, Trent Forrest dribbled up the court at full speed. P.J. Savoy veered off to the right, behind the 3-point line.

Forrest drew two defenders and then found his teammate. And his teammate, after hesitating for a moment, calmly rose up and drilled the biggest shot of his career to give the Seminoles a lead with 1:08 remaining.

That moment, more than anything else, is the perfect illustration of why this Florida State team is different.

Because less than 10 minutes before Savoy and Forrest teamed up for the biggest play of the game, they were part of an altercation in the team huddle.

When Leonard Hamilton called a timeout with 10:32 left after an Xavier layup, Savoy and Forrest started bickering walking back to the bench. It eventually got so heated that the head coach got involved, pulling Savoy away to de-escalate the situation.

From that moment on, Florida State went on a 31-14 run to close the game. And Savoy, Forrest and everyone else wearing black were celebrating a trip to the Sweet 16.

“It was nothing too major,” Forrest said. “We just had to get it fixed. … And that’s just the type of guys we are. We’re a family. A big family, at that.”

The reason for the argument, according to Savoy, was that he had lost his man in transition.

Said Savoy: “It happens to us all the time. Even in practice. We’re competitors. We want to win so bad. … And once coach dispersed us and said this is what we’re going to do, everybody fought together, put their heads together and said, ‘All right. We’re doing this.”

And it got done.

“During those moments where it appeared to be more challenging, they were challenging each other,” Hamilton said. “In an extremely aggressive way, and in each other’s face with a much more determined attitude.”

Forrest was again terrific for Florida State. On both ends of the court. He had 14 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists in 26 minutes.

But it was that last assist that will always be remembered.

“That’s just Trent believing in me, knowing where to find me,” Savoy said.

Last year against Xavier there was another altercation between Savoy and a teammate. That one was with Xavier Rathan-Mayes, who yelled at Savoy as the two walked toward the bench.

A quick reminder: Florida State lost that game by 25 points.

Another quick reminder: This Florida State team ain’t that Florida State team.

The Seminoles aren’t as talented as the 2017 group. But they’re more together. They play more for each other. Maybe the egos in the locker room aren’t quite as big.

And, more than anything, they’re tougher.

That's why they're heading to Los Angeles to take on Gonzaga on Thursday night.

In last year’s game against Xavier, the Seminoles were punched in the mouth. And they just stood there dazed, defenseless, until the Musketeers upper-cutted them over the ropes and into the ringside seats.

In this year’s game, Xavier got up by double digits multiple times. They got up by 12 with 10 minutes left.

But as the Musketeers soon found out, this Florida State team has a chin. It can take a punch.

And it can really counter if you aren’t careful (OK, Clark, you have now officially beaten the boxing analogy to death).

Xavier saw first-hand how different this team is.

Head coach Chris Mack commented on that very topic on Saturday afternoon, saying he thought they were a better sum of their parts than the 2017 squad was.

On Sunday night, because of that very fact, he was answering questions after one of the most crushing losses of his career.

And Leonard Hamilton was moving on.

It was the exact reversal from 12 months ago.

“I think that the challenge that we faced last year obviously was a time of learning and growing,” Hamilton said. “We probably were a lot more talented (last year), but the challenges that we had to endure, I thought we gained wisdom from.”

Florida State closed the final 5:30 of the game with an 18-4 run, highlighted by that Savoy 3 from the wing.

Off the pass from Forrest.

A few moments later the Florida State players were sprinting across the court at Bridgestone Arena to celebrate with their teammates.

“It felt like the first time at Disney Land,” Savoy said.

And thanks to his memorable 3, the Seminoles will actually be in that neighborhood later this week.

