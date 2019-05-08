None of those three have come close to accomplishing -- as head coaches -- what Willie Taggart has in his career. In fact, you could say that for a number of the coaches on the list, but again … who cares? Dead last.

Last meaning he's behind such coaching greats as Jeremy Pruitt (No. 24) and Will Muschamp (No. 14) and Chad Morris (No. 25).

You could point out that Taggart didn't exactly take over an FSU program that was humming along like a sports car. Who cares? Dead last.

You could bring up the fact that he turned South Florida into a 10-win team after taking over the debacle left by Lou Holtz's son. Who cares? Dead last.

Now, you could bring up the fact that Taggart led Western Kentucky to its first-ever bowl game after taking over a program in the midst of a long, painful losing streak. Who cares? Dead last.

That's right, Florida State fans. The current head coach at FSU is apparently the worst coach in the southeast. It has been written. It must be so.

In case you missed it on Monday -- and for your sake, I pray that you did -- a columnist with a newspaper in South Carolina ranked the 28 current head football coaches in the ACC and SEC.

In the spirit of full transparency, I'll admit right now that I did not read the column. Because why would I? When I saw the list on Twitter and checked out who all was ranked ahead of Taggart -- Miami's Manny Diaz, for instance, who hasn't coached a single game -- and that Dabo was ahead of Saban and Mullen was ahead of Jimbo, I sort of said to myself, "Hey self, you can sit this one out. No need to waste your time delving into the thought process of a list that has ANYONE ahead of Saban."

And I love Dabo by the way. But Saban is the best to ever do it, despite what happened in last year's national championship game. And as poorly as Jimbo Fisher did here at the end of his tenure, what in the world has Dan Mullen done so far in his career to be ranked ahead of a guy that has three conference titles, one national title and a 29-game winning streak on his resume?

Nothing. That's what.

Which is why these kinds of lists are so silly.

Now you could point out -- rightly so -- that I'm writing about the list, so the author obviously accomplished his goal. After all, it's early May, the start of college football still feels a lifetime away, and we have to get outraged about something. So why not come up with some controversial list to get people talking?

And it's not like the guy from South Carolina is the only one with this idea.

Our friends at CBS Sports came up with one, too.

They are ranking the best Power 5 coaches in the country. All 65 of them. Although, sadly for all of us, only No. 65 through No. 26 had come out as of Tuesday -- so as I write this, we have no idea how the Top 25 will shake out. I can't wait to find out, though!

Especially with this description of how the list was formed:

"As for how these rankings are decided, our crew of CBS Sports college football writers voted on them. There are no strict guidelines on which we based our rankings. Some could just be voting based on what the coach has accomplished in their careers. Others might be voting strictly on which coach they would hire right now. More than likely, most are a blend of several different factors."

Well, that crystalizes everything. We're just throwing poo up against a wall.

Thanks for letting us know!

And in reality, that's fine. Again. It's May. We have to write about something. The point of this column isn't to criticize the fine folks at CBS or even that columnist in South Carolina. It's not even to defend the name of Willie Taggart. It's not like I can make an argument that he IS a great football coach. Not yet. Not after what we saw last season. He's got plenty left to prove.

I certainly don't think it's fair to rank him dead last -- behind dudes who have never won a single game at this level. But at the same time, we all know it doesn't matter.

CBS ranked him No. 47 out of 65. He's at least ahead of Pruitt!

Last year, he was No. 34. Next year, who knows? He might be No. 3. This list is fluid, baby! It fluctuates from year to year.

The truth of the matter is that the jury on Willie Taggart is still deliberating. It isn't close to a verdict and probably won't be for several years.

In the meantime, we certainly can't put any stock in these offseason rankings.

Case in point: When Jimbo Fisher was hired to replace Bobby Bowden before the 2010 season, one prominent publication ranked FSU's hire as a C-minus. They also ranked the hiring of Turner Gill at Kansas as an A-plus.

Two years later, Gill was fired after going 5-19 overall and 1-16 in the Big 12. Fisher, meanwhile, was gearing up to lead the Seminoles to a national championship.

In hindsight, these assessments might be a wee bit unreliable.

But websites that produce lists like this don't care about hindsight. They don't even care about foresight. They just care about right-now, right-here sight. As in, whatever you do, click on this. See this. Get mad. Get happy. It doesn't matter. Just click.

I love the idea of Taggart being completely discarded, though. Seriously. It's easy to kick a guy when he's down. When he's coming off a losing season. That's just how media and fandom works. Heck, that's how life works. But it doesn't mean it's true.

Remember, Jimbo was a C-minus.

So many people have made up their minds about Taggart after 12 games at Florida State. It was an ugly 12 games, granted, but still just 12 games.

That's too small a sample size to be making any grand conclusions. Especially considering he's eventually won everywhere he's been.

Taggart currently has the No. 5 recruiting class in the country. He has Kendal Briles as an offensive coordinator. He's got an easier schedule in 2019. He's got a culture that might be transforming itself before our very eyes. He's got Tamorrion Terry. And Marvin Wilson. And several other very nice pieces.

So, let the haters hate. Let the rankers rank. Let the Finebaums Finebaum.

It's all noise. It doesn't mean anything.

The only thing that does starts on Aug. 31 in Jacksonville.

And it can't get here soon enough!

