Clark column: Despite offense woes, Taggart is going to ride with Francois
It was an odd reaction, in my opinion.
But it was really telling as well.
At the end of his pre-practice interview session on Monday, Florida State head coach Willie Taggart was asked by the great Ira Schoffel if there has been any consideration given to making a switch at quarterback.
"Is that a question?" Taggart asked rhetorically. "You've got to be kidding me."
Now, I'm not sure if that remark was aimed at Schoffel (it better not have been!) or the Florida State fans who the question was asked on behalf of --- you'd have to watch the exchange yourself to decide.
And it really doesn't matter. Except for, you know, you don't want to draw the wrath of Ira Schoffel. Tread lightly, Willie! The last guy here who crossed Ira had to leave with his tail between his legs and only a $75 million guaranteed contract. So be easy, my man.
But here's what matters: The reaction.
Taggart was incredulous. As if he truly couldn't believe it was an actual question.
Keep in mind the context we're dealing with here: On Saturday night, Taggart must've mentioned Francois' two late turnovers a half-dozen times in an eight-minute interview. He said, rightly, that if they don't turn the ball over they would've won on Saturday night.
"We've got to be smarter with the football," he said. "Those turnovers did us in."
He also stressed - again - that not all the sacks are on the tackles. That Francois has to learn to "hitch up" in the pocket and not just stand there at the top of his drop like a sitting duck for defensive ends to tee off on.
"That hurts the tackle when he does that," Taggart said. "He's got to get better at pushing up in the pocket and take off and run when he does that. Sitting back at the top of your drop and waiting for a guy to get open? Where we're at right now, we can't do that. We've got to understand that.
"We've got to hitch up and get rid of the ball."
So that's the backdrop to the quarterback question.
The head coach is is publicly saying how much the quarterback's turnovers hurt the team on Saturday. He also has commented multiple times now on how the quarterback isn't doing his offense any favors by not tucking and running -- or at the very least scooting up in the pocket to avoid the defensive ends -- when he's being pressured.
His offense managed 0 points and 45 total yards in the second half of a heartbreaking loss.
After six games, the Seminoles are currently ranked 117th in the nation in turnover margin, 112th in the nation in total offense and 108th in scoring offense. And that was against the "easier" part of the schedule.
And yet the head coach almost does a double-take when asked if he has thought about making a switch to the quarterback who started the final 12 games of last season.
So what does that tell us?
It tells us James Blackman isn't remotely close to Deondre Francois in Willie Taggart's mind. That's what.
That's the only explanation.
Because it's not like Taggart has any long ties to Francois. He didn't sign him and develop him. He didn't even seem to like him all that much when he first arrived, calling out his lack of leadership a couple of different times in the winter.
And it's not like Francois is running this offense at a very high level. Much of that isn't his fault, mind you. The offensive line has been a disaster at times. The tackles have a hard time staying in front of anyone. Francois is going to have PTSD after this season if they don't get better. And to the starting quarterback's credit, he's proven to be incredibly tough.
He's also made some great throws. When he has time, he's one of the best quarterbacks in the country. I truly believe that. He makes some amazing throws -- including more than a few in the game against Miami.
But, as we know all too well, he doesn't have time very often. Like hardly at all. And the adjustment to that reality hasn't been made quickly enough for Taggart's taste, obviously.
Not many human beings would continue to stand in there so long after getting pummeled. Francois still does it. He still scans downfield like he's got Walter Jones blocking for him on one side and Tra Thomas on the other. He trusts that his teammates are going to keep those defensive ends away. Or pick up that blitzing linebacker. That's commendable.
But it's not helping this team this year.
Taggart is almost begging Francois, who was banged up in the Miami game and given time to rest his knee during Monday's practice, to get out of the pocket and run. But it's just not happening.
To this point of the season, Francois has gained 107 yards on 26 rushing attempts (this does not count sacks, obviously). When your quarterback is averaging 4 yards per carry, that's not striking fear in anyone.
Last year, Oregon's quarterbacks gained 460 yards on the ground -- averaging more than six yards per attempt. And at South Florida, Taggart ran Quinton Flowers to the tune of 3,000 yards during his final two years there. That's not a coincidence.
The QB run needs to be a weapon on the ground in this offense. It hasn't been. And with Francois' health, it likely won't be.
And yet still, it's Francois or Bust in 2018.
So that should give us an indication of how close the starting QB competition was in August. Clearly, it wasn't.
Florida State has one of the worst offenses in the country. It has an offensive line that can't protect its quarterback. Or do much of anything in the running game. It has a banged-up quarterback that can't -- or won't -- escape pressure. And who still seems to struggle making reads.
And FSU has a backup quarterback who not only started 12 games a season ago but is considered one of the vocal leaders on the team.
And yet a question about making a change at the position got an, "Are you kidding me?" reaction from the head coach.
That says everything you need to know about the gap between the two players in Taggart's eyes.
He hasn't even thought about making a change.
It's Deondre Francois for the rest of 2018 and maybe all of 2019. For better or worse.
-------------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council