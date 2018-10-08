It was an odd reaction, in my opinion.

But it was really telling as well.

At the end of his pre-practice interview session on Monday, Florida State head coach Willie Taggart was asked by the great Ira Schoffel if there has been any consideration given to making a switch at quarterback.

"Is that a question?" Taggart asked rhetorically. "You've got to be kidding me."

Now, I'm not sure if that remark was aimed at Schoffel (it better not have been!) or the Florida State fans who the question was asked on behalf of --- you'd have to watch the exchange yourself to decide.

And it really doesn't matter. Except for, you know, you don't want to draw the wrath of Ira Schoffel. Tread lightly, Willie! The last guy here who crossed Ira had to leave with his tail between his legs and only a $75 million guaranteed contract. So be easy, my man.

But here's what matters: The reaction.

Taggart was incredulous. As if he truly couldn't believe it was an actual question.

Keep in mind the context we're dealing with here: On Saturday night, Taggart must've mentioned Francois' two late turnovers a half-dozen times in an eight-minute interview. He said, rightly, that if they don't turn the ball over they would've won on Saturday night.

"We've got to be smarter with the football," he said. "Those turnovers did us in."

He also stressed - again - that not all the sacks are on the tackles. That Francois has to learn to "hitch up" in the pocket and not just stand there at the top of his drop like a sitting duck for defensive ends to tee off on.

"That hurts the tackle when he does that," Taggart said. "He's got to get better at pushing up in the pocket and take off and run when he does that. Sitting back at the top of your drop and waiting for a guy to get open? Where we're at right now, we can't do that. We've got to understand that.

"We've got to hitch up and get rid of the ball."

So that's the backdrop to the quarterback question.

The head coach is is publicly saying how much the quarterback's turnovers hurt the team on Saturday. He also has commented multiple times now on how the quarterback isn't doing his offense any favors by not tucking and running -- or at the very least scooting up in the pocket to avoid the defensive ends -- when he's being pressured.

His offense managed 0 points and 45 total yards in the second half of a heartbreaking loss.