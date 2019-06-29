Two things struck me during Warchant's exclusive interview with transfer quarterback Alex Hornibrook (great work there, Aslan!) at the Manning Passing Academy in Louisiana.

First: He never referred to Wisconsin by name. He had multiple chances to do so, but said "where I came from" or "my last school" instead. On first thought, it seemed like he might not have left his former program with a lot of love, but he also might just be focusing on being a Florida State Seminole and feels no need to mention his former school while talking about his current one.

All good. Just noticed that the word "Wisconsin" never came out of his mouth.

And the second thing I noticed -- and it's much more important for our purposes -- is that he didn't come here to be James Blackman's backup.

Again, this isn't breaking news. Nobody transfers to wear a baseball hat on Saturdays. But it was evident from the way Hornibrook talked that he plans on being the starter for the Seminoles.

When Aslan asked him about the upcoming competition and how he'd handle it if he didn't get the job, this was his response: "You've always got to be a team guy. That's why you play the game. It's not about you, it's about everybody else. But you know, I came here for a reason.

"I didn't get beat out or anything at my last school. So I came here because I wanted to, and I'm excited for this fall."

By the way, if you haven't yet watched the entire video interview, you should. Hornibrook talks glowingly about Florida State's skill players -- Tamorrion Terry, in particular -- and he also had some great things to say about Blackman.

Hornibrook also talked about how he's tried to connect with all of his new teammates. He rooms with Northern Illinois transfer Ryan Roberts and said he's spent a lot of time with the Florida State offensive line. He also said he went mud bogging (welcome to the South, Alex!) with some of the linemen, Terry and Keyshawn Helton, and that he actually got his vehicle stuck in the mud.

So he's living the life already!

But it is interesting to note that Hornibrook had made such an effort to connect with his new teammates. As a grad transfer, he knows he's only going to be with these guys for the next six months, but he's made it a point to try to develop relationships with them as quickly as possible.