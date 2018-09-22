There were enough positives on Saturday to show what this offense can be when it's clicking.

During Florida State's 37-19 victory over Northern Illinois, I think we all got a glimpse of what "Lethal Simplicity" can look like when it's rolling.

It can be a lot of fun.

We also all got a glimpse of what we've seen way too much through the first quarter of the 2018 season: Penalties, turnovers and a running game that's still stuck in first gear.

That wasn't a lot of fun.

We'll get to that in a moment. But first, it definitely needs to be pointed out how much better the Florida State offense was on Saturday compared to what it was the week before in a 30-7 loss to Syracuse.

Now, you might reply, "Corey, the only way it couldn't have been better is if all 11 offensive players just fell down. On every play."

That's a fair point. Still, the improvement was real.

I don't think Northern Illinois' defense is appreciably worse than Syracuse's. I think they have similar talent. The Orange might be a little better, but it's just by a few degrees. It's like comparing apples to apples. Not, dare I say, apples to Orange.

So this is where the positives come in.

Against a competent FBS defense -- not a great one, but not an FCS one either -- the Seminoles racked up 37 points, 23 first downs, 352 passing yards, 473 total yards and ran 89 plays from scrimmage.

That's despite committing four turnovers -- three fumbles and an interception in the fourth quarter that would have been a huge play to Tre' McKitty if Deondre Francois hadn't thrown it right to the linebacker.

It was the best game of the season, by far, for the Florida State offense. And yet you could rightly point out that if not for those miscues, including a snap that almost hit the sky late in the first half, the Seminoles could have put up 50 points and well over 500 yards of total offense.

I know it's Northern Illinois. I know it's not the '85 Bears.

But you've got to start somewhere, don't you?

And while it wasn't a giant leap in the right direction, it was enough of a step to give you a little bit of hope as the Seminoles move forward.

"Well, I think we've just got to continue to focus on us and the things that we're not doing right and try to correct them each and every week that we go out, try not to make those same mistakes twice," Taggart said. "But I think a big part of it is playing a cleaner football game. We can't turn the ball over like we did. We had it on the ground too often, and we threw an interception that shouldn't have happened. So we've got to take care of the football better and play a cleaner ball game or you're not going to win playing the way we did today.

"Our guys understand that we didn't play as clean as we'd like to, and we've got to get there. We're still making those mistakes, and we've got to correct them."

We all wanted to see how much this offense could improve after the Syracuse game, because watching the Seminoles in that one made you wonder if they were the worst offense in the country.

Well, they aren't!

So there you go, Florida State fans! Get excited! There are plenty worse offenses in the United States.

In fact, there was a worse one on the field on Saturday in Doak Campbell Stadium -- the "great" Jordan Lynch isn't walking through that door, Huskies fans! Your rushing attack made Florida State's look like Navy's. It looks like it might be a long season for that team from Somewhere, Illinois.

But I'll make fun of Northern Illinois some other time.

This column is about Willie Taggart and Florida State.

And from Week 3 to Week 4, there is no debating that his football team got better.

The defense played more physical than it had all season, wrecking receivers and running backs with some violent tackles and holding the Huskies to six yards rushing on 20 attempts.