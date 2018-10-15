To reset: Florida State was ahead 27-21. The ball was at the Miami 39-yard line. D.J. Matthews had just caught a screen pass for a three-yard gain.

On the very next play, Francois threw to Matthews again on the other side. Every defensive back on the field started racing up to No. 29. Which left Keith Gavin all by himself for an easy touchdown.

It was an absolutely perfect call. At the absolute perfect time. And while it wouldn't have completely wrapped up the game for Florida State, it would have made things mighty dire for the Hurricanes. And it would have completely sucked the momentum out of the building.

Instead, the side judge called it an illegal forward pass. The touchdown was wiped out. And despite the Seminoles converting a third-and-18 on the very next play, the scoring opportunity was wasted when Ricky Aguayo missed a field goal.

So I asked Taggart about the play today because we hadn't talked to him for a week. The last time we spoke, he hadn't yet heard back from the ACC. Then a hurricane hit the panhandle, and we all had far more important things to worry about.

So it was the first chance we got to hear how the league responded to his complaint.

"Kind of like I said before," Taggart said. "That it was (not) undisputable evidence to be able to overturn that. ... They looked at it, and they checked it in the box during the game, and that's what they said."

Here's what we need to keep in mind when discussing how Taggart handled this call.

Should he have called a timeout to force the issue and give the officials more time to consider a thorough replay? I mean, in hindsight, sure. Seeing as how it could have been a back-breaking, game-clinching touchdown for his team.

But from the time Gavin crossed the goal line to the time the next play was run, 75 seconds elapsed (I went back and counted). The television broadcast crew showed the play twice before the next snap. You'd like to think the guy in the booth had seen it multiple times in 75 seconds.

So, in the moment, Taggart must've thought his eyes deceived him and it actually was a forward pass. Otherwise, if it was close, they would buzz down to review it, right? Right?

Well ... that's where you'd be wrong, Willie.

Not only did the side judge miss the call, but the replay official did, too. Despite having over a minute to look at replays.

And, as is usually the case, the ACC refused to say a mistake was made.

Not even in the fact that the replay official didn't bother to buzz down to stop the game. I mean, how many other non-impactful plays do they needlessly review and yet in this instance (and the one against Virginia Tech, which we'll address below), the dude in the booth is too busy watching Netflix, I guess, to determine if a touchdown was scored?

That's what bothers me the most.

Whether you think the call on the field was the correct one (it wasn't), it was obvious how close it was to being incorrect. That if it actually was a forward pass (it wasn't), it was by a few centimeters. Not yards. So buzz down and stop the game.

This wasn't some random play in the second quarter. It was a touchdown in the fourth quarter. And yet the replay official got enough views in 75 seconds to say unequivocally, "Nope, all good here. Nothing to see. Definitely a forward pass. No way I can overturn that."

Keep in mind, we see calls overturned all the time with a lot less video and screenshot evidence than this one.