CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It’s a word that’s used by coaches more than any other profession.

Even still, if truth be told, it’s probably one Willie Taggart wished he hadn’t used on Thursday during his hour-long media session at ACC Kickoff in Charlotte.

But he did use it. And it was an illuminating glimpse into the mind of a football coach used to reclamation projects.

Asked about taking over a storied program like Florida State, but one that had struggled mightily a season ago, Taggart said he thought he’d have “a lot of turds” on his team when he arrived in Tallahassee.

Which might seem a little crass, sure. But it’s better than “sh-tbirds” or “slapd---s,” right?

At any rate, a few minutes later, I asked the new FSU head coach why he thought he was taking over a program with some not-so-good guys in it.

“I was worried about it because you knew we had such a talented football team,” Taggart said. “And for us to have the season that we had last year, coming in and not knowing exactly what went on, there’s always concern with that.

“But I was surprised when I got here to see how we had some really good kids here. And they really want to do well.”

A quick aside: How refreshing is it that Taggart says “we” and “us” when talking about a 2017 FSU team that he didn’t even coach? Let’s just say the former guy had a hard time with that concept -- he liked to use “they” and “y’all” at an alarming rate when discussing former Seminole squads. Which, you know, didn’t always go over well with the fan base.

By the way, you knew I had to get in at least one Jimbo shot in this column! Otherwise, it doesn’t feel like a true Corey Clark masterpiece. And quite honestly, there might be a few more coming.

Because judging from the comments from the head coach and players on Thursday, the FSU program might have some “good kids” in it, but it certainly didn’t have a good culture.

None of them came out and ripped Jimbo Fisher. They didn’t unequivocally say he had lost control of the ship. But they didn’t have to. Their quotes made it rather obvious that something had rotted within the program.

Tailback Cam Akers talked glowingly about the accountability that’s come since Taggart took over.