The Florida State football program avoided an embarrassing loss on Saturday night. That much is true.

It was still plenty embarrassing though, wasn't it?

People can say a "win is a win." That's fine. I'm usually one of those people, in fact.

Not after this one.

Even though Florida State escaped with a 36-26 victory over Samford, the head scratching only intensified. And the concern about where exactly this team is going only deepened.

An FCS team, albeit a good one, came into Doak and put up over 500 yards of offense. And led FSU, which was ranked in the Top 20 in the country earlier this week, for the first 55 minutes of the game.

That is troubling to say the least.

So much of what we saw this week was troubling. Especially on Saturday night.

The defense in the first half got abused. Harlon Barnett made some nice adjustments in the second half, but giving up 300 yards passing in a half is embarrassing. And I know that kid was a heck of a quarterback. He might be the best one that plays in Doak Campbell Stadium this year.

He's legit. But 300 yards in less than a half is inexcusable.

It looked like the FSU defense was just not prepared to play. And essentially, it wasn't. With the short week, the Seminoles had very little time to get geared up for Chris Hatcher's Air Raid attack. And let's be honest: There were a few times where quarterback Devlin Hodges just made what-can-you-do?- type throws. Just dropped them in like he was the second coming of Danny Wuerffel.

Not to excuse the performance of the defense, because there isn't one. Giving up 500 yards to an FCS offense is bananas. Especially when you have multiple NFL players on your roster. But context matters. Florida State was coming off a tough loss, having to play five days later, against an FCS All-America caliber quarterback and a couple of really good receivers. It was not an easy task.

This was not Charleston Southern or Northwestern State. This team actually has some players.

And while Hodges nearly threw for 500 yards, he also threw four critical interceptions, the last of which was returned for a game-clinching touchdown by Lavonta Taylor. So credit to Barnett and his players for continually stepping up in the second half and making plays, holding Samford to just three points after getting blistered in the first two quarters.

But let's stay on Taylor for a minute. After the game, I saw him walking off the field with Willie Taggart. The FSU head coach had his arm around his cornerback, who was obviously emotional. I figured it might be because he got to wear that awesome new turnover backpack after his touchdown.

It wasn't.

"He wasn't very happy with the way we played," Taggart said. "So he was still down. Which is understandable. Our guys want to play better. ... I just had to remind him that it's hard to win a football game. It's not easy at all. And you should be excited. I don't care what kind of win you get, if you get a W, you should be excited."

Let's be honest. Neither Levonta Taylor, nor anyone else on this football team, needs to be reminded that it's hard to win a football game. These same guys were 3-6 after nine games last season.

They just had to fight, scratch and claw to beat an FCS team on Saturday night. Five days after getting ripped on national television.

This program is 10-11 in its last 21 ACC games. And 18-13 in its last 31 games against FBS schools. So wins haven't exactly been easy to come by around here for quite some time. Maybe, just maybe, Florida State football is just what the numbers say it is: Mediocre.

Maybe that's what Taylor was realizing, what he was coming to grips with, as he walked off the field on Saturday night.

Maybe he was asking himself, "Did I really have to just return an interception for a touchdown to beat Samford? Did that just happen?"

That's enough to make any of us cry, isn't it?