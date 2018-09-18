It was probably midway through the second quarter Saturday when it dawned on me.

After another third-down play failed. After another replay showed Deondre Francois being swallowed up by that vaunted "Orange Crush" defense of Syracuse. After another 40-yard Logan Tyler punt. I came to grips with what 2018 was going to be.

It's going to be horrid. The consecutive winning-season streak is going to end. The bowl streak is going to end (congrats, Virginia Tech!). The Seminoles are going to be lucky to win four games. They just scored seven points against a team that gave up over 600 yards to the Broncos. Not the Denver ones, mind you, but the ones from Western F'n Michigan.

And yet FSU could only muster a single touchdown against that defense. Which came after 10 punts, an interception and a preposterous sequence at the end of the first half in which a field goal wasn't even attempted.

At any rate, watching the offense pick up exactly one first down through the first 25 minutes of the game on Saturday told me everything I needed to know about this particular team and its expectations.

There are none.

And that's what this column is about: How exactly should Florida State fans approach these final nine games?

Now that we've seen the first three, we all need to come to grips with what this season is going to look like the rest of the way.

Here's a hint: It's going to be a whole lot of UGH-ly.

The last time Florida State started a season like this, I was 1 year old. (And I had the exact same haircut I have right now, but that's neither here nor there.)

It was 1976. Florida State, under a first-year head coach, lost to Memphis State to start the season, then got obliterated 47-0 by a bad Miami team before going on the road and losing at Oklahoma, 24-9.

Those two games represented the last time Florida State scored 10 points or less in back-to-back games against Power 5 teams.