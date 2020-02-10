DURHAM, N.C. -- I'm not going for shock value when I write this. I promise I'm not. But other than the victory at Louisville in early January, I don't think I've been more impressed with the Florida State men's basketball team than I was here Monday night in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Don't miss out on our great Hoops coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

Yes. The shooting was abysmal. Yes, the start to the game couldn't have gone much worse if the Seminoles had decided to just start the "green" team -- FSU's popular scout team -- instead of the starters. And yes, it was a loss that essentially puts Florida State two games behind Duke in the loss column in the race for seeding in the ACC Tournament. But stay with me here. Because there was a whole lot to like from Monday night. There was the defense. It was out of this world for the final 35 minutes of the game. There was Trent Forrest. All he did was set a Cameron Indoor record for steals in a game with eight, while also establishing team-highs with 18 points and nine rebounds. Forrest honestly was just a few plays away from recording a triple-double, despite matching up against a future first-round pick in Duke's Tre Jones. Forrest was absolutely awesome. But maybe more important than anything else was the competitive spirit the Seminoles showed. Typically, when a team shoots as poorly as FSU did in this place -- 3 of 18 from 3-point range and 12 of 20 from the free-throw line -- it's a 25-point loss. Or 30. Or 40. "Up until this point, we've been a great shooting team, period," Forrest said. "We've just got to get back in the gym and get some more shots up. Other than that, we'll be fine. ... "We can learn from this. I feel like the experience for the new guys is going to help them going forward. And when we get to more situations like this, they won't be surprised." And most times when a team starts like FSU did, getting down 11-2 right out of the gate, the game can get completely out of hand. Players can get rattled. And tight. And then suddenly the rout is on. Not this team, though. First off, Forrest wouldn't let them. He was the best player on the floor for the majority of the game and willed the Seminoles back into it. "He is a pro guard," Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski said. "He can defend, get by you. He's a veteran. He and Tre (Jones) were going back and forth, and that was wearing Tre out." And as poorly as the Seminoles shot the ball, their defense kept them right in the game. They had a whopping 16 steals. When was last time an opponent took the ball away from Duke that many times in Cameron Indoor Stadium? Was Jay Bilas a freshman?