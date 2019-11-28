But another part of me, as I've gotten older, has gotten more hokey. And cheesy. And sappy. So I'm not ashamed to write a column like this. Because I AM grateful for where I am and what I get to do for a living. I AM thankful for the life I have. Truly.

And, I'll be honest, when I used to read the, "What I'm thankful for" columns back when I was just starting out as a journalist, I used to think they were the most hokey, cheesy and sappy type of writing imaginable.

At any rate, without further adieu, here are a few things ol' Corey Clark is thankful for on this Thanksgiving Day, as he prepares to stuff his gullet with a turkey that didn't get pardoned.

1. Cam Akers. I wrote about him after the Syracuse game and how I hope he's remembered as fondly as he should be by the FSU fan base. I think he's one of the all-time great offensive players in school history; he just happened to play on some of the Seminoles' worst teams in decades. Behind a woeful offensive line. That's not his fault. He's great. And it's been a pleasure to watch him over the last three years.

2. FSU basketball. The last three years have been sub-par on the football field, but they've been magnificent on the hardwood. Leonard Hamilton has done some great things here, including back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances and a gazillion home wins. But maybe the most impactful thing he did was encourage me to shave my head a few years ago. He was one of the people who told me I should go for it, even sharing his daily shaving routine with me. Deep down, he knew the world was ready for a bald Corey. And he gave me that extra little push I needed. For that, I am forever thankful. So is the world.

3. Odell Haggins. I know I've written about this guy a ton in recent weeks. Not that we've had much more to write about, frankly. But still. I get it. We're at the overkill stage. I'm not going to add any more over-the-top sentimentality. I just think it's really cool that he's gotten to be the head coach of this program for four games. And that he gets a chance to coach against the Gators. It says everything you need to know about Odell that when he was asked this week about his most memorable moments of this rivalry, he said it was watching Bobby Bowden shake hands with Steve Spurrier. He said that's something he always thinks about when the UF game comes around.

What Odell didn't offer up was the time he scored a touchdown against the Gators. It came on an interception return in 1988. As part of a 52-17 win. Because that would have been focusing too much on Odell as an individual. And Odell doesn't do that. He'd rather talk about Bobby Bowden than himself. Which says a whole lot about Odell Haggins.

4. My girlfriend. She's great. Sincerely. She's one of those people who just crash through all the walls you've built up. Like the Kool-Aid Man. And then, almost instantaneously, you can't imagine your life without her in it. Because she makes it so much better. Plus, you know she's probably going to read this, so you'd better make darn sure you include her in it. (Now the only question is if she'll take offense to being compared to the Kool-Aid Man).

5. My ex-wife. She's going to read this, too, probably! So I can't leave her out. Our marriage spanned the Wyatt Sexton-to-Jameis Winston years. Some days were better than others, much like the FSU football program during that span, but we brought a special little boy into the world right when the Christian Ponder years were starting. And even though we're not married anymore, I couldn't be more thankful for the relationship we still have. And that she found a great stepdad for Brady.

6. My high school girlfriend. She was there for me when I went from a boy to a man. Just kidding, folks! We're not going to run down the list of all of Corey's loves. Plus, she was a nightmare.

(Do you guys think it was a bad idea to put my girlfriend and my ex-wife right next to each other on the list? Am I going to hear about that? Is this the weirdest Thanksgiving column that's ever been written? Anywho, back to sports!)

7. Mike Martin. I got to be there for his last game. That was really cool. It's a bummer he didn't win a national title. It really is. But how cool was it that he got to go to Omaha one last time? Seeing that smile in Baton Rouge, when Drew Mendoza got the game-winning hit, was an all-time great moment for me on the FSU beat. It was really cool to be there for that. And to be in Omaha with him as well, watching him walk out of the stadium with Carol one last time. A true Seminole getting to go out on the game's biggest stage. Let's just hope his son has a little more luck out in Nebraska. And hey, speaking of true Seminoles ...

8. This website. I admit I was hesitant to leave the Tallahassee Democrat two years ago. Not that I had anything against Warchant or Gene Williams or the hack he hired as the managing editor. It was just that I always thought of myself as a newspaper guy. I enjoyed being the local columnist a lot, and the people at the Democrat treated me wonderfully. It was a great gig. And one of my worries about joining Warchant was the overlap between myself, Ira and Gene. If we all wrote columns, if we all voiced strong opinions, would it get redundant? Would it lessen the impact of what we wrote?

After two years, the answer has been a resounding no, in my opinion. I think it works. All of it. I love it here. I think we all complement each other, and we all have our strengths (even Aslan!). I know I'm biased, but I think this is a great website. We have recruiting covered. We have coaching hot boards posted by someone who is more dialed in than anyone you could hope for. We have a great managing editor who works harder than anyone else on the beat. Gene has made some terrific hires in the two decades this site has been running, but Ira Schoffel is by far the best. It's not close. From his editing skills (can't wait to see what he does with this bad boy!) to his well-reasoned columns to his sources to his writing ability (read the Cole Minshew story if you haven't already) to the day-to-day duties of previews and game stories, Ira keeps this thing rolling even if the football team isn't. I'm really lucky that I get to work with him. You're lucky you get to read him. And we're all lucky we get to see those sweet silver locks every time he does a video hit.

9. The podcast. I'll be honest, I wasn't sure what to make of Aslan when we first started working together. I still don't actually. But I've come to really enjoy recording, "Wake up Warchant" each day anyway! I had no idea it would become as popular as it has. And while we joke that it's all because of me, I know the truth. Aslan is good at what he does. He produces it, adds the music, edits it, and puts it up each day. It's not easy. And it's not his only job. He has plenty of other duties. But he's what makes "Wake up" what it is. I just show up or log on to my computer and start talking. He does everything else. And he's actually a really likable guy! I promise! So anyway, I'm thankful that so many people have found the show and seem to enjoy it. That means a lot.

10. And finally ... Bobby Bowden. I know this is a weird one because of the timing. But watching Odell these last few weeks has made me really reflect on the Florida State football program. Of course, it's not where it should be. We all know that. With the right hire, it can get back to greatness. We all know that, too. But the truth of the matter is that without Bowden taking the job in 1976 and then saying no to Alabama in 1986, Odell Haggins wouldn't be the current head coach here right now.

Jimbo Fisher never would've come here, Jameis Winston never would've come here, Dalvin, Jalen, Derwin, T-Buck, Amp, Marvin, Dunn, Warrick -- so many names that have become synonymous with Florida State football, that gave all of us so many great, everlasting memories -- would've likely starred at other schools. For other fans to cheer. As I think about the job I currently have, as I think about all the great players and moments I have gotten the pleasure to witness, as I think about the fact that I get to write and talk about Florida State football for a living, it all gets traced back to Bobby Bowden. For that, I will always be thankful. I hope you are, too!

And with that, I wish you all a happy and wonderful Thanksgiving! Thanks for reading. Thanks for everything.

