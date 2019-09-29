Fast forward to now. What an incredible turnaround this has been.

I thought it might just be rock bottom for the program. I sincerely wondered if the Seminoles could win three games in 2019. And if defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett would make it to October.

We had just watched the Florida State defense completely fold in the fourth quarter against Louisiana-Monroe, having to escape with a 45-44 victory in overtime thanks to a missed extra point.

I vividly remember the way I felt walking out of Doak Campbell Stadium three weeks ago. If you were there, you probably do as well.

Walking out of the stadium on Saturday night (well, Sunday morning), after the Seminoles' dominant 31-13 win over N.C. State, I just couldn't wrap my mind around the difference that we've seen the last three weeks.

It's like the entire defense has had a personality transformation.

In that game against Louisiana-Monroe, the overmatched visitors did just about anything they wanted offensively in the second half. In overtime, they just waltzed into the end zone in two plays. It was embarrassing.

Juxtapose that with Saturday night.

N.C. State was driving for a meaningless touchdown in the final 90 seconds. The Wolfpack receiver broke Cyrus Fagan's tackle and looked to have a clear path to the end zone. Before he could get there, however, redshirt freshman linebacker Amari Gainer came racing up from behind and stripped the ball. Emmett Rice recovered. And the Seminoles were celebrating like it was 2016 (the last time they won back-to-back ACC games).

It was such a telling play.

Three weeks ago, with the game on the line in overtime, the Florida State defense just backed down completely. Showed almost no fight.

On Saturday night, with the game already out of reach, the Seminoles sprinted full speed to make a play and save a touchdown. That's what fight looks like.

"I was just running to the ball," said Gainer, who also had two sacks in his first college start. "You just give effort and make the play."