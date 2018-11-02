Understand this right away. Before you read any further.

I don't blame Deondre Francois for all of this mess. It's not his fault that his offensive line is what it is. It's not his fault he's been beat up every week for the last two months. And it's not his fault he injured his knee last season and seemingly lost all mobility and athleticism.

But that is what has happened. We all see it. The guy can't move. Like at all.

And whether he's available to play or not against N.C. State this weekend -- we haven't seen him take one real rep at practice this week -- the dude just needs a break.

So do all of us. From watching the same offense ... run the same plays ... with a quarterback who has the mobility of a tuba player (much love to you tuba players by the way; you guys are the rock stars of marching bands).

It's just not accomplishing anything. You have offensive tackles who struggle to stay in front of anyone. And you have a quarterback who can't avoid pressure.

That's what we in the business like to call a bad combination.

You also have running backs who always seem to be avoiding two tacklers in the backfield on handoffs, and yet you have a quarterback who won't pull the ball and run on the zone-read. Maybe that's because he knows he simply can't be an effective runner? Who knows? But either way, I think it's about time to see what the other scholarship QB can do with this thing.

Maybe, somehow, someway, it just works better. Maybe, for whatever reason, he is a spark?

Odds are that probably won't be the case. We understand that. But we already know what this thing looks like with Francois. And it's one of the worst offenses in the Power 5. So Willie Taggart legitimately has nothing to lose.

Now, this is where I point out that I don't expect James Blackman to make us forget about Charlie Ward. Or even Christian Ponder.

He has limitations as well. And though he's 100 percent healthy, it's not like he's Manziel or Vick.

But he IS healthy. He will, you would imagine, be willing to run the ball. And in this offense, specifically with this offensive line, you have to have a quarterback that is a threat with his legs.

Otherwise, you'll find yourself 127th in the nation (out of 129) teams in rushing yards and 128th in yards per carry. Only San Jose State averages less yards per carry this season than FSU. San Jose State! Think about that.

The last three years, Willie Taggart's offenses finished in the Top 12 in the nation in rushing. This year? Not even in the Top 125.

It's an abysmal mess. And while Francois has had some pivotal moments with his right arm -- he's the reason the Seminoles won the Louisville game, he also engineered the go-ahead score against Samford, and he threw all over Wake Forest -- his legs have been a complete and total non-factor.

Do you know how many first downs he's run for this year? Of course you don't. Why would you? Anyway, the answer is two. Two! In eight games. In a spread offense! That's almost impossible.

Through eight games last year, Oregon's quarterbacks had run for 15. And six touchdowns.

The year before that? Well, I'm not looking it up (I've got some Netflix to watch) but I imagine Quinton Flowers ran for 50 or 60 first downs for Taggart at South Florida.

Now, it's not like the quarterback has to be a Quinton Flowers-type runner for Taggart's offense to work. But he has to at least, at the very least, be a threat with his legs. He has to rip off a first down every now and again. Just to keep defenses honest. And keep chains moving. Once every four games doesn't do the trick.

Again, I'm not saying Blackman is Tommie Frazier. But he's not a statue either.

And most importantly, he is healthy. He hasn't been battered and bruised and beaten down like Francois has. Maybe he'll be more willing to keep the ball because his body doesn't feel like it's been in a car wreck?

And while I understand he got sacked a ton in his own right a season ago, maybe Blackman will be able to avoid pressure occasionally and make some plays on the run. At least more than Francois, who has even drawn criticism from Taggart for the way he stands still in the pocket.

You don't have to run a 4.4 to make an impact with your legs in this offense.

Think about that Clemson game. I know it was 59-3 and the backups were in for the Tigers. But look at this TD throw from Blackman. Have we seen Francois move like this during the entire year? Even once?