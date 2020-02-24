It was ear-splitting. It sounded like a plane taking off (which is an apt comparison when writing about Williams). It was almost painful.

When Patrick Williams tipped a ball away for a steal during the Seminoles' magnificent second-half run, the sell-out crowd was already loud. When he hammered the dunk home a moment later, the burst of noise that followed was unlike anything I've ever heard at a basketball game.

None of us have ever ... ever ... ever .... heard anything like what we heard on Monday night.

I've been covering Florida State basketball for a dozen years, and I've seen over 200 games in the Civic Center.

And seriously, I've been to thousands of sporting events in my life. I've been to championship games in multiple sports, I've been to Chokes at Doak and even World Series wins for the Atlanta Braves.

Never in my life have I heard a noise louder than what the Civic Center produced on Monday night during the Seminoles' 82-67 win over Louisville. All that sound had nowhere to go because somehow the roof didn't blow off. So it was trapped and just rained down on all of us like some sort of bone-rattling typhoon.

It was, in a word, incredible.

And it got me to thinking how special a moment it was for this team, this program, and most especially this head coach.

Because this moment didn't happen in a vacuum.

This moment didn't happen out of nowhere.

It's been a long time coming, a long time building, to get to what we saw on Monday night.

I don't want to call it a culmination of all the hard work that Hamilton and his staff have built here, because it was a game in February and this team has plenty of work to do in March.

But it was such a cool moment. Such a wonderful moment for Hamilton that I had to ask him about it afterward.

Because, as I mentioned earlier, I've been covering this team for 12 years now. I've been in that building plenty of times when it was half-full or 3/4 full but a bit sleepy. Even when FSU was an NCAA Tournament team.