It was hard to know what kind of performance the Florida State men's basketball team was going to have on Wednesday night. Going through half a month without actually playing a game is an obstacle college basketball teams have never faced until this season. But it wasn't just that the Seminoles had 15 days in between contests; they weren't even able to practice for nearly half of that time. As head coach Leonard Hamilton said on Wednesday night, "we were looking out the window for seven or eight of those days." And yet all FSU did, upon returning to the court, was have its best offensive performance of the Hamilton Era in a 105-73 victory over N.C. State. Don't miss out on our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!

RaiQuan Gray and the Florida State Seminoles stormed past N.C. State 105-73 on Wednesday night. (Mike Olivella/FSU Sports Information)

"There's no doubt it's extremely challenging (to go that long without playing)," the FSU head coach said. "It's more difficult to get your guys mentally focused for them to have the level of confidence that it takes to be successful. Right now, we're still trying to find ourselves and we're not playing [during that break], we're just practicing against each other all the time. "So, all they hear is us criticize them, trying to motivate them, and that's the challenge. You have a tendency sometimes to feel some kind of way when you don't get a chance to go out and prove that you're learning what the coaches are trying to teach you. ... But that's the new normal. We can't have a pity party. That's what we've got to deal with. Somebody's going to deal with it efficiently. Somebody's not." Well, the Seminoles definitely fell into the first category on Wednesday night. Not only did they score their most points against an ACC team since a 109-61 win over Clemson on Feb. 5, 2017, but they also posted their all-time best field goal percentage. Florida State shot 70.7 percent from the field against the Wolfpack, besting the old mark of 66 percent in that Clemson game four years ago. The Seminoles were a perfect 11 of 11 from the free-throw line and 12 of 18 from 3-point range. According to stat analyst Ken Pomeroy, it was FSU's most efficient offensive performance since Hamilton became head coach in 2002. It was also the best field goal percentage by any team in an ACC game since 2000.

A new record for Florida State pic.twitter.com/PZdLo9jI8s — Ken Pomeroy (@kenpomeroy) January 14, 2021