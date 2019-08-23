You're going to read the first part of this column and wonder what in the world is wrong with me.

But I promise it's not my fault.

I was standing on the sideline of the Florida State football practice field on Tuesday evening (ahh ... the sweet, sweet joy of an evening practice!) while the Seminoles' receivers were running routes with the quarterbacks.

At the end of the period, the wideouts were running a version of a slant-and-go. It was impressive to see how quickly some of those guys can go in and out of their breaks and then hit top speed. Especially when you're standing seven feet away. It's truly a different perspective up close.

The last route was on the other side of the field, though. So, not having the best eyesight in the world, I couldn't quite make out who the receiver was. All I saw was a tall dude running into his break like he was a 5-8 slot receiver, changing direction. and then absolutely exploding down the sideline. It was a staggering display.



It made me say out loud, "Who the F--- is that?"

I was promptly informed by a laughing media member: "That's Tamorrion Terry."

And I was like, "Oh yeah! I remember him. He's pretty good, right?"

Seriously. All of that happened. And before you cancel your subscription to Warchant.com because our "senior writer" can't recognize Tamorrion Terry -- you know, "Scary Terry," the team's best receiver -- at first sight, you have to realize just how bad my eyesight is. I mean, I am a SENIOR writer after all. I need glasses. Badly.

And also: I had gotten so used to NOT seeing Terry during these drills that it was actually a surprise when I watched him run down the sideline like he was shot out of a T-shirt gun.