The news came earlier than we expected. But when it was actually released on Wednesday afternoon, when the ACC announced its scheduling compromise for the 2020 football season, I was genuinely and pleasantly surprised.

Maybe you weren't. Maybe you see a Florida State schedule that includes arguably the three most talented teams in the conference -- Clemson, Notre Dame and Miami -- on it and wonder why the ACC made a point of sticking it to your favorite team yet again.

I'll be honest. I don't care about any of that right now. In fact, I think the opposite: That because of those games (as well as Florida, we hope!), head coach Mike Norvell and his staff will have multiple opportunities to earn one of those ever-so-elusive signature wins in their first season.

It's been so long since this program has had one of those, I can't even remember whose signature it actually was.

